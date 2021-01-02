BONUS QUESTION: What are you going to remember from the 2020 year in sports?
LLOYD: For me, 2020 was the year of perspective. It was a time for everyone — from participants to coaches to spectators — to refocus on what really matters with regards to athletics. It isn’t about recruiting buzz or national attention. It isn’t about titles and accolades. It really isn’t even about wins and losses.
It’s about competing.
So many athletes didn’t get that chance in 2020, which is why everyone who got to step on a court or a field or a diamond or a race track or a pool should realize — this year more than any other — just how lucky they are.
DICKSON: I can’t write about 2020 without making it personal. The coronavirus pandemic affected just about every aspect of my life. I feel like my family became closer since some of the things we loved to do together — going to movies and sporting events — weren’t available and we had to find other activities. In my professional life, I came to realize how much I missed having games to cover. I also realized how much I missed hanging out with my counterparts from the Salt Lake papers.
I was really happy to tell the stories I could: How COVID-19 was affecting teams at BYU and Utah Valley. How losing their senior seasons affected high school athletes. What it means to parents to be able to share an athletic and high school journey with their children.
I was so, so grateful when fall came around and we had BYU football games to cover, along with a full slate of high school sports. Even the inconvenience of wearing a mask to every event couldn’t damper my appreciation for what sports means to me and those who had a chance to participate.