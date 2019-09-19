BONUS QUESTION
With the injury to Drew Brees, should Taysom Hill start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday?
LLOYD: If Drew Brees is out, the Saints certainly have offensive question marks. Teddy Bridgewater was just 17-of-30 for 165 yards against the Rams last week and didn’t get the team into the end zone. I’m still concerned that Taysom Hill won’t be accurate enough to be a long-term NFL quarterback but I think he deserves to get a shot.
DICKSON: The Saints have invested a lot of money in Bridgewater ($6.85 million with a $3.3 million signing bonus) and the NFL is all about the money, so he’ll get another shot on Sunday. But I think Hill is ready to be given an opportunity to do more than just spot work at other positions. With Brees out, what does New Orleans really have to lose by giving Hill the reins?