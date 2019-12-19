Maybe braving the winter cold just isn’t for you, but you still need out of the house. You’re not alone! There are still plenty of fun things to do in the Valley while keeping warm indoors. One family activity that’s great not only during the break but year-round is bowling. It’s inexpensive, and there are great family bargains if you look for them. Some local places to go bowling as a family include FatCats, Miracle Bowl, and the Bowling and Games Center on Brigham Young University campus. Just click on the name of each location to access their website, hours and pricing.