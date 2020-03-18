Spring is the perfect time to break out the bikes and ride around Utah County. The area has some great biking trails, but often they are muddy in the springtime, so here are some great places to head out for the first bike ride of the year.
Provo River Parkway
Scenic trails stretching for 15 miles await on the Provo River Parkway. From the north end, the trail cruises past Bridal Veil Falls and in the south, you have spectacular views of Utah Lake and the state park.
Jordan River Parkway Trail
This tremendous trail stretches over 50 miles from the Great Salt Lake in Davis County down to Utah Lake’s northern shores near Lehi. The trail even connects to the Murdock Canal Trail if you want to take the road less traveled.
Murdock Canal Trail
Once you get on the Murdock Canal Trail in Lehi, you have 17 miles of backroads and scenery through Alpine, Pleasant Grove and Orem to enjoy.
Historic Utah Southern Rail Trail
On the west end of the Murdock Canal Trail is the Historic Utah Southern Rail Trail, a short three mile trail that parallels a rail corridor. And if you want a little history lesson, at the south end of the trail is the state’s oldest railroad depot at 225 E. State Street in Lehi.
Bonneville Shoreline
Should everything go as planned, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail will one day stretch from the Idaho border all the way to Nephi, more than 280 miles long. Right now, it’s 100 miles long, with more than 20 miles stretching from its origin at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.
Lambert Park
In the far north of Alpine is Lambert Park, a fun collection of mountain biking trails for all skill levels. Trails zig-zag through miles of backwoods just above Wadsworth Canyon. These may be a bit muddy in the early spring.
Utah Lake Shore Trail
Take in the beauty of Utah Lake with a bike ride along the shore. Access the paved trail from Vineyard's Center Street.