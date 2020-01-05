It may be tough to hike in many areas of Utah County during the winter months, but that just leaves room for snowshoeing.
Sundance Nordic Center
The Sundance Nordic Center offers 10 kilometers of groomed trails for snowshoers with excellent views of Mount Timpanogos and Stewart Falls.
Where: 2 miles up Highway 92 from Sundance Mountain Resort
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Cost: $14-$18 (plus rentals) for adults, free-$9 (plus rentals) for children
American Fork Canyon
Though the Alpine Loop is closed this time of year, the area still offers several areas perfect for snowshoeing. One of the most popular areas for snowshoeing is the Tibble Fork Reservoir area or the Silver Lake Flat area. You can also snowshoe on the Alpine Loop Road. The area is known for avalanches, however, so exercise caution when recreating near steep slopes.
Where: During the winter, you can drive up the American Fork Canyon to either fork and reach the winter closure gates. Various trails start from there.
Big Springs Hollow Trail
In Provo Canyon, you can snowshoe along the Big Springs Hollow Trail, a 4.2-mile out and back trail.
Where: Just off Spring Hollow Road in Provo Canyon