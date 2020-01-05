Sundance Nordic Center's Night Owl Series returns 03
Attendees showshoe along a trail during the night-owling program held Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Sundance Nordic Center. Periodically throughout the hike, the guide would stop and play owl calls, then all would listen to hear if any owls returned the calls. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

It may be tough to hike in many areas of Utah County during the winter months, but that just leaves room for snowshoeing. 

Sundance Nordic Center

The Sundance Nordic Center offers 10 kilometers of groomed trails for snowshoers with excellent views of Mount Timpanogos and Stewart Falls.

Where: 2 miles up Highway 92 from Sundance Mountain Resort

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily 

Cost: $14-$18 (plus rentals) for adults, free-$9 (plus rentals) for children

American Fork Canyon

Though the Alpine Loop is closed this time of year, the area still offers several areas perfect for snowshoeing. One of the most popular areas for snowshoeing is the Tibble Fork Reservoir area or the Silver Lake Flat area. You can also snowshoe on the Alpine Loop Road. The area is known for avalanches, however, so exercise caution when recreating near steep slopes.

Where: During the winter, you can drive up the American Fork Canyon to either fork and reach the winter closure gates. Various trails start from there. 

Big Springs Hollow Trail

In Provo Canyon, you can snowshoe along the Big Springs Hollow Trail, a 4.2-mile out and back trail. 

Where: Just off Spring Hollow Road in Provo Canyon