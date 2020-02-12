For a lot of people, any beautiful place in the great outdoors is romantic. There are a lot of spots in Utah County for outings in nature, but with a name like "Bridal Veil" and picture-perfect views, the waterfall up Provo Canyon tops the charts in romance for us.
Whether you and your sweetheart want to take a leisurely stroll on the flat, paved path of the Provo Trail that leads to Bridal Veil Falls, or want to challenge yourselves a bit more with a hike up to higher points of the falls, the waterfall is a great option for a romantic outing.