Water cascades down Bridal Veil Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Provo Canyon. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

For a lot of people, any beautiful place in the great outdoors is romantic. There are a lot of spots in Utah County for outings in nature, but with a name like "Bridal Veil" and picture-perfect views, the waterfall up Provo Canyon tops the charts in romance for us.

Whether you and your sweetheart want to take a leisurely stroll on the flat, paved path of the Provo Trail that leads to Bridal Veil Falls, or want to challenge yourselves a bit more with a hike up to higher points of the falls, the waterfall is a great option for a romantic outing.

