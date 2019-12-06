Local Christmas - Brigham's Brew Root Beer

Nothing screams Utah much more than a soda called Brigham’s Brew. Produced locally by Wasatch Brewery (an actual beer-making brewery at that), the sweet soda plays off the fact that Utah has a large Mormon population that avoids drinking beer, opting instead for alternatives such as root beer. Named after one of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ first leaders who also happened to help settle the state of Utah, the drink is actually pretty good, and you can’t beat the entertaining bottle design, featuring a stern image of Brother Brigham himself. You can pick up this entertaining gift in the drink aisle of many local grocery stores.

