Brigham Young University-Idaho students Paul Powell, left, and Jared Breakall run an experiment using chromatography and electrophoresis simultaneously to create a two-dimensional separation of mixtures in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Powell presented the project at an undergraduate research conference in Washington.
BYU's sister school, Brigham Young University-Idaho, has about 15,000 students -- half of BYU's.
BYU-Idaho is located in Rexburg. The university has managed its growth through the use of a three-track model, where students are assigned two trimesters to attend in order to accommodate more students on campus.