New Vineyard ice cream parlor is a step back in history 03
Buy Now

Brian Brooker, of Cedar Hills, scoops ice cream as he and others prepare the parlor at Brooker's Founding Flavors Ice Cream on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Vineyard. The ice cream parlor opened to the public on Saturday. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

A visit to Brookers is a step back in history — colonial times, specifically. In this one-of-a-kind ice cream parlor, colonial-clad workers serve up unique ice cream flavors, such as "George Washington's Indispensable Flavor," made with dark chocolate ice cream peanut butter cups, peanut butter candies, and peanut butter swirl; or "Patrick Henry's Give Me Chocolate or Give Me Death," featuring chocolate ice cream, chunks of chocolate fudge chip brownie, chocolate truffle and a swirl of chocolate ganache. 

Location: 568 N. Mill Road, Suite A101, Vineyard

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!