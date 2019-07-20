A visit to Brookers is a step back in history — colonial times, specifically. In this one-of-a-kind ice cream parlor, colonial-clad workers serve up unique ice cream flavors, such as "George Washington's Indispensable Flavor," made with dark chocolate ice cream peanut butter cups, peanut butter candies, and peanut butter swirl; or "Patrick Henry's Give Me Chocolate or Give Me Death," featuring chocolate ice cream, chunks of chocolate fudge chip brownie, chocolate truffle and a swirl of chocolate ganache.
Location: 568 N. Mill Road, Suite A101, Vineyard