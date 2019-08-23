Dessert Crawl - Bruges Waffles & Frites
The Pig on a Cloud at Bruges Waffles & Frites in Provo. The dish features a Liège waffle stuffed with a slice of bacon, topped with bacon, crème fraîche, bacon bits and caramel.

Bruges Waffles and Frites serves an amazing variety of waffles and toppings, as well as a fantastic chicken and waffle plate.

Location: 42 W. Center St., Provo

