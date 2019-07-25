Burger's Supreme
Buy Now

 The Western Bacon Cheeseburger at Burgers Supreme in Provo comes stacked with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion rings.

Burger Supreme may not be the first place you think of for a chili dog. But, along with their tasty burgers, the large menu also includes a variety of dogs, including the chili dog.

Location: 1796 N. University Parkway, Provo

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!