Burgers Supreme

Apr 19, 2020

Burgers Supreme in Provo tops off their pastrami burger with cheese, pastrami, lettuce, special sauce, onion and tomato. Also pictured are their onion rings, fries and a strawberry milkshake. RAY MEESE/The Daily Herald

At Burger Supreme you can order your cheese fries with nacho or cheddar cheese.

Location: 1796 N. University Pkwy., Provo