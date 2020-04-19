Burgers Supreme
Burgers Supreme in Provo tops off their pastrami burger with cheese, pastrami, lettuce, special sauce, onion and tomato. Also pictured are their onion rings, fries and a strawberry milkshake.

At Burger Supreme you can order your cheese fries with nacho or cheddar cheese.

Location: 1796 N. University Pkwy., Provo

