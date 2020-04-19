Burgers Supreme Apr 19, 2020 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burgers Supreme in Provo tops off their pastrami burger with cheese, pastrami, lettuce, special sauce, onion and tomato. Also pictured are their onion rings, fries and a strawberry milkshake. RAY MEESE/The Daily Herald file photo Not only does Burgers Supreme have cheese fries, they also have chili cheese fries. Location: 1796 N. University Parkway, Provo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table!