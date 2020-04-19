Burgers Supreme

Burgers Supreme in Provo tops off their pastrami burger with cheese, pastrami, lettuce, special sauce, onion and tomato. Also pictured are their onion rings, fries and a strawberry milkshake.

Not only does Burgers Supreme have cheese fries, they also have chili cheese fries. 

Location1796 N. University Parkway, Provo

