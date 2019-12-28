Burlington Coat Factory Dec 28, 2019 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jessaca Beutler, left, and Ashley Beutler, right, of Provo, look at a pair of jeans as they do some back to school shopping at Burlington Coat Factory in Orem, on Aug. 13, 2002. Photo Matt Smith Burlington Coat Factory announced a new store in American Fork in January and opened to the public in the spring. The clothing store is located at 268 N. 750 West. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Store Burlington Coat Factory Clothing Store Commerce N. Public See what people are talking about at The Community Table!