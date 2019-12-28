Burlington Coat Factory

Jessaca Beutler, left, and Ashley Beutler, right, of Provo, look at a pair of jeans as they do some back to school shopping at Burlington Coat Factory in Orem, on Aug. 13, 2002.

Burlington Coat Factory announced a new store in American Fork in January and opened to the public in the spring. The clothing store is located at 268 N. 750 West.