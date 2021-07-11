After a long and interesting automotive history over the past 50 years, we have now had the opportunity to spend a week in the 2021 Nissan GT-R. Our only other experience with the most expensive sports car offered by Nissan was in 2014 on the High Plains Raceway during an event with the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press.
At the time, we figured that it would most likely be the only chance we would ever have to sit in the driver’s seat and take a couple of laps in Nissan’s premier sports car. But it seems 2020 and 2021 have been good to us! First we had the Lexus LS500, then a Corvette and now a week with the Nissan GT-R.
The first thing we noticed, apart from all the neighborhood attention with the GT-R sitting in the driveway, was that it is a pure driver’s car. It is not intended to be a luxury auto. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it did prove to be plenty comfortable inside.
Most importantly, we found the GT-R to be all about power and grip during our week. It came with 565 horsepower in a twin turbocharged V6 3.8 liter engine that is hand built for each vehicle by a Takumi technician. This alone says something about the effort that Nissan has put into the GT-R over the past 50 years, making it one of the fastest production cars in the world on the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap.
Since its inception, there are have been a couple of different names associated with the GT-R, one being the ‘Skyline’ as that was the original naming convention used by Nissan. Then early in the 1990s after winning many races in Japan, the GT-R was given the nickname of ‘Godzilla’ by the local press.
After experiencing a zero to 60 time of just under 3 seconds, we found that an easy way to bring a smile to our faces was to accelerate from a stop and feel the speed. In our humble opinion, they should keep the nickname of ‘Godzilla’ intact.
With a 6-speed automatic transmission being the only option available on the 2021 GT-R, we became accustomed to using the paddle shifters to motor around. In fact, we could almost get to 60 mph in first gear before hitting redline. After all that power it was hard to remember to hit the paddle, with the G forces pushing us back into our seats.
From those humble beginnings with just a mere 160 horsepower, ‘Godzilla’ has changed greatly, but Nissan has kept the signature four round tail lamps as part of the GT-R for over 45 years, an element that we felt kept the sports car standing out.
One thing we were sure to get throughout the week were questions and thumbs up no matter where we stopped. Even when waiting for red lights people were impressed and rolled down their windows for a quick chat. Those that recognized the car were the most impressed at the end of the day.
At one point on Thursday night, Deanne was waiting in the GT-R warming up from the nighttime drop in temperature when a random passerby knocked on the window wanting to chat about the car. He indicated that he worked at Johnson Tire in Springville and that there was a group of car enthusiasts that all knew when something like the GT-R arrived in town.
Apparently, a friend of his had seen the GT-R getting washed at Wiggy Wash just before it arrived at our home and texted around a photo of it. Interesting how quickly news can travel in a town of 38,000 folks.
This became the standard especially when we were adding more gas to the Nissan, which was more than once during our week. Maybe if Craig had not kept his foot so heavy on the throttle we may have done better than the 17.8 mpg we managed. Since there are not as many GT-R’s around, people always wanted to know more about what it was like to drive such an iconic and legendary car.
Inside the GT-R was very comfortable, but it was also geared toward a driving experience not just loaded with luxury. There were pages on the infotainment screen that would display all kinds of information including temperatures, fluid levels, etc., inspired by the video game Gran Turismo. It would also keep a real-time track of g-forces on the car, along with the speed. And to make everyone’s day at the track even more complete, an included lap timer keeps track of everything you might need.
The seats were, of course, leather clad and heated for any cold mornings. They were also handcrafted and stitched to perfection for the GT-R. All other controls were within easy reach for either the driver or passenger. There was an included rear seat, however it was more for looks and storing small items — as we found when trying to put our niece in the back for a ride.
There were also three included switches on the center console that would put the GT-R into ‘R’ mode by sharpening up the suspension, changing up the traction control and adjusting shift points to add in — as we would say — excitement to the drive. These three adjustments are what really gives the GT-R its iconic handling abilities, making it a real driver’s sports car!
Carbon fiber accents rounded out the cabin and added to the race-car-like interior. Some of the features on the infotainment system could use updating with all of the new technology that Nissan put into other vehicles in the lineup. We would have loved to have adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitors and the like for the longer dives we made out on the open freeway.
We did take an opportunity on Sunday to go up over the Nebo Loop on Sunday and get into some real twisty mountain roads, where the GT-R held to them like glue, again just as we would have expected on the huge 20-inch summer tires that came with it.
The Nissan GT-R was a thrill to drive and giving us all the experience and excitement we would have expected from an icon in the automotive world.
Base Price: $113,540
Destination: $1,795
Price as Driven: $121,040