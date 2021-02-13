Vineyard’s Manly Bands, a male wedding band company, is teaming up with Chris Harrison, known for his role as the host in ABC’s “The Bachelor” series, for a special Valentine’s Day giveaway.
With the business being tied to the wedding industry, Valentine’s Day is an important one. To celebrate the occasion, Manly Bands has slipped golden tickets into various product purchases throughout the week. The golden ticket would give customers a full refund on their purchase of the ring, but the company is even going a step further than that.
Manly Bands is giving away a personal proposal from Harrison. Harrison, who has already starred in some television advertisements for the company, will film a personalized proposal video for the winner. Harrison will choose the winner, who will then receive the video on Valentine’s Day.
Michelle Luchese, co-CEO and co-founder of Manly Bands, said that a lot of proposals occur between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, leading to these promotions for the holiday.
“Also, I think that Valentine’s Day is the holiday of love and what better way to express your love than with a forever ring as a commitment of your love for each other,” said Johnathan Ruggiero, co-CEO and co-founder. “That’s really our perspective as the wedding ring company, it’s what we represent, love, and what a better holiday to do it on.”
While the wedding and live events industry has taken a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Manly Bands has continued on strong.
Many are postponing their weddings, but a larger number of elopements and more personal ceremonies are still going on. Luchese added that one of her friends is an officiant and they have seen more elopements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She believes the shift from more elaborate ceremonies could lead to a big change for the wedding industry.
“Love will prevail, and we’ve had that happen with us,” Ruggiero said. “We’ve been very fortunate as a business that has not been as impacted as others in the space. Certainly we are doing better than wedding planners, florists and caterers because a lot of weddings have been postponed — but love hasn’t. A lot of couples are still going forward with their wedding ring. It’s part of their wedding that they really can get excited about because they’re going to wear it for the rest of their life.”
The company also has a unique focus in a market that has been somewhat underserved — male wedding bands. Ruggiero said it has been fun to join an emerging market with the opportunity to blaze new trails and steer the direction for some older traditions.
“Women get so excited about their engagement ring, their wedding band ... because they are typically involved in the choosing of that,” Luchese said. “Men’s rings have always sort of been an afterthought, and it was our want to come in and give them a choice too and let them get excited about theirs as well.”
To learn more about the promotion or Manly Bands, visit the company’s website at manlybands.com.