Inauguration Day is a momentous occasion every four years in the United States, normally one where elected officials and others dress in their Sunday best.
On Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, showed up to President Joe Biden's inauguration in a Burton jacket and a pair of mittens. Both of the clothing items have roots in his home state but the mittens and a picture taken of Sanders sitting led to a frenzy on social media.
The picture taken of Sanders shows him sitting with one leg over the other and his mittens over his knee. People began to photoshop Sanders into other famous photos and his mittens gained national attention.
One of the pictures had him sitting on top of the infamous Utah monolith from 2020, another had him sitting at The Last Supper and another even had him sitting with the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Salt Lake Temple.
While the mittens were originally given to Sanders by a Vermont teacher, Pleasant Grove company Love Woolies saw a massive surge in sales on its mittens, which are very similar to the ones Sanders sported on Inauguration Day.
“A customer messaged me and said, ‘Are these your mittens?’ and sent me a picture of Bernie Sanders," said Marcela Hill. "I thought, ‘They could be, we make mittens that look like that.' Then I Googled more about the story and obviously they are not made by us, but they were made by a mother selling from her own home. She gave him the mittens, and that’s exactly what we do.”
Love Woolies has been in business for 11 years and was started by Hill's parents with a focus on reusing sweaters and clothing that would have otherwise been thrown away and turning them into repurposed items.
According to Hill, Love Woolies has repurposed over 40,000 sweaters that were set to be thrown away by thrift shops.
Hill has been the owner for 6 years now and has seen a lot of growth during the pandemic as the business shifted to making face masks to fit the need.
The growth was so big that Hill moved from her basement and into a warehouse.
Normally sales begin to slow after the holiday season and Love Woolies actually had a mitten sale in an attempt to get rid of the mittens still in the warehouse.
Hill estimated that over the past 24 hours more than 100 pairs of mittens have been sold on the company's website. Normally in the month of January only about 30 pairs are sold.
The business was started with seamstresses working from home exclusively. They would pick up kits from Love Woolies, return home to work on them and then return the products back for sale.
This business model fit well for the company and it fit even better when the COVID-19 pandemic came into play. While other businesses were trying to adapt, Love Woolies was ready to go on with the new health guidelines in place.
“That really gave us the ability to provide what everyone was needing, especially the masks, and we had a network of these women that had the right sewing machines and the talent to make whatever needed to be made," Hill said. "Just today we were able to call in all of our seamstresses and say, ‘We have extra work for you,’ and they can come pick them up today and have them back to us in a few days.”
For many of the seamstresses that work with Love Woolies, they were laid off or their husbands were laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the sewing and work gave them a purpose and a team environment, according to Hill.
As for the mittens, a banner at the top of the Love Woolies website reads, "Get your #BernieMittens here."
Hill said she plans to ride the wave that is the Bernie mittens but the publicity also gives the business a chance to spread its message.
“Our entire message is to remind people that they can create joy from the flaws," Hill said. "If you go back on anything on our social media, it’s on all of our stickers, it’s in every order, that is what we really want to send to people. It’s something that reminds you to go out and create joy despite of the flaws, despite a bad day, despite devastation and despite the economy. We’re creating joy from flawed sweaters, stuff that was literally thrown away from thrift shops, we’re creating into these wonderful things.”
She added that while it is fun to be sending the mittens out to so many people, she finds it amazing to see how the mittens are uniting the nation. She has enjoyed seeing everyone agree that the memes are hilarious and thinks that the nation needs a good laugh.
To learn more about Love Woolies, visit its website at lovewoolies.com.