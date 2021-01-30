Getting a Christmas present from Mercedes made the holidays seem even more magical, especially when that present comes in the form of a new E class coupe! We must be living right, somehow as the crazy year of 2020 was coming to an end we figured it was the perfect ending to a not so perfect year.
We had a chance a couple of years ago to drive the E53 coupe in the AMG version and as it happened at the time got to take an extended trip in the fine Mercedes to Southern California eventually meeting out daughter Sadie and her husband at Disneyland for a couple of days in the park. Who would have ever thought at that the time Disneyland would be something in 2020 that we wish we could go and see.
Indeed we were excited for our second week with the Mercedes coupe and anxious to see what the folks at AMG had included this time to enhance the ride for the 2021 model year.
Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-AMG GmbH claimed, "Following the Sedan and Wagon, our new E 53 models also offer a perfect synthesis of performance, elegance and comfort as a coupe and cabriolet. With specific measures on the exterior and in the interior we have re-sharpened the brand identity somewhat and we are continuing to drive forward the revision of our entire E-Class family successively. For lifestyle-oriented customer groups with discerning requirements in terms of performance and efficiency, both two- door models from Affalterbach are the perfect offerings,"
New additions to the front of the sedan including the vertical grill divider slats let everyone know that it is clearly a member of the elite AMG family at Mercedes. Add to that a new bumper and all new almost completely flat headlamps and the E53 takes on an almost menacing look from the front, we loved it.
The wizardry that comes on the performance side with the new 48 volt electrical system is indeed worth mention. The alternator is now part of the drive system and provides 48 volts of electricity to run the sedan and also mild hybrid functions.
At first this may not seem like a big deal however with the placement of the alternator between the engine and the transmission allows it to become what Mercedes has dubbed a starter-generator. What happens is when the sedan is at a stop this starter-generator will produce and instant 21 horsepower and 184 ft.-lbs. of torque getting the car moving and the turbochargers enough time to spin up as there is zero turbo lag as the E83 takes off.
With this backed up by a 3.0 liter inline 6 cylinder engine, with a total horsepower output of 429 and 384 ft.-lbs. of torque it all adds up to an extremely engaging drive, no matter if we were going to the grocery store or out for and extended ride. In fact by weeks end we were pretty much coming up with any excuse to get out and drive the E53.
Not only is E53 a fantastic offering in the world of cars it also drives like a dream, just sailing down the road, if fact it practically drives itself it is so loaded with so much technology. We have driven a number of different vehicles that when the adaptive cruise control is set they will center themselves in the lane and stay there with ease.
Mercedes has put some serious engineering into their version of this technology and we loved the way if performed. After making sure all the right boxes were checked in the setup menu of the E53 we set the cruise after hitting I-15 south out of Springville heading on a ‘Holiday Drive’.
Not only did it center the E53 in the lane and maintain a set distance form any vehicle it came upon, it would even slow down to take tighter curves on our route, and would speed up and slow down according to speed limit signs it saw along the way.
The turn technology worked flawlessly as we headed up Spanish Fork Canyon it would slow to as low as 25 mph to make the hairpin turns along the way. It was the best version of this technology that we have seen and really made the drive so much easier.
The LED accent lights inside the Mercedes could be changed to any color imaginable, and really should have been called mood lights because they really could set the mood for the drive, were our favorite part of being in the E53 at night. Having a color mixing pallet with endless choices was just too much fun to play with, kind of like having a new grown up toy at our beckon call.
The new coupe also came with heated and cooled seating surfaces that were clad in a beautiful Nappa leather. Just saying Hey Mercedes would wake up the onboard assistant and she would take care of any need that we might have had, from changing the radio station to telling us the weather.
With the AMG package also came a full track set up for the coupe that would keep track of lap times, drag race times and all kinds of little tidbits if you were on a track, however it would only work if we were actually on a track!
Fun, fast, standout and enjoyable are just some ways to describe the new E53 AMG from Mercedes, what a great way to spend Christmas.
Base Price: $76,250
Price as Driven: $86,460