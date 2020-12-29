Three years ago, the folks that pretty much invented the "minivan" segment came up with a plug in hybrid version of the Chrysler Pacifica.
This is year is no different as the minivan gets some updates that include refreshed new appearance and the ability to travel up to 32 miles in all electric mode.
Since the idea came about at the company to introduce a vehicle designed for hauling families, and all their gear around, they have sold over 15 million minivans. After all those years, there is still a large need for a minivan for today’s active families.
This year, along with the plug-in hybrid version of the van, it can also be equipped with all wheel drive — the best of both worlds, especially here in the Utah market.
If mom travels less than 32 miles per day and plugs in every night, visits to the gas pump will be few and far between. With a full charge and a full tank of gas, the Pacifica will travel over 500 miles on that one tank of fuel.
The new look is also a great addition as Chrysler gives the minivan a more athletic appearance than ever before. This new look really gives the minivan a more SUV-like look, taking away some of the fears folks may have driving around in this fully-capable vehicle.
On the inside alone, the new Pacifica is a luxurious as one could imagine, and with the addition of a segment leading 10.1-inch infotainment screen, mom and dad will certainly be enthralled with that. In addition, Chrysler included its new Uconnect 5 operating system that is faster and more user friendly than ever.
It can be configured for five different users is also now has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — a huge addition that looks to be a theme in 2021 among many manufactures but was previously only available on BMW models.
It is oh-so much easier to get into the vehicles and have total access to a smart phone without having to plug it in with a wire. With the added wireless phone charger, the perfect combination is achieved, even when ones phone battery is getting low.
The rear-most seats in the hybrid Pacifica are still Stow and Go, as in previous year leaving space for many items in the rear of the van; however, the center seats have to be taken out by hand as the batteries reside where the seats would normally stow.
What Chrylser is calling a FamCAM is another new feature this year, allowing the two in the front seats to see what is going on in the rear seats in full living color. In fact, the cameras allow then to view infants in car seats that are facing backward, a very nice feature to have for young and growing families.
On the safety side, the new Pacifica comes loaded with features, including adaptive cruise control, lane sense, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, auto high beams, park sense and full speed collision warning with intervention.
Minivans are not what they may have been 10 years ago as they continue to adapt and change making any of them and extension of a family’s living space. Chrysler continues to stay on the leading edge of the segment with advanced comfort and features.