Comcast announced the first round of RISE award recipients which features five Black-owned Utah businesses, including Provo’s Caribbean Nightingale LLC.
The first round of the RISE award focused on Black-owned small businesses from around the nation that were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Comcast’s Deneiva Knighton cited a study that showed Black-owned businesses declined by 41% in 2020 while white owned businesses declined by 17%.
The goal for Comcast was to start with Black business owners in the first phase and extend benefits to all small businesses after the government released its grants and loans during the pandemic.
“This initiative has launched region wide,” Knighton said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, all small businesses have been impacted in a drastic way, but data supports that Black-owned businesses especially have been impacted.”
The award included a meeting with business representatives to see what the businesses are in need of as well as a marketing package. The marketing package will include video production and design that will help businesses bridge any potential communication gaps between the company and its customers.
Michaëlle Martial, owner of Caribbean Nightingale LLC, said the award will be incredibly beneficial for her and her business.
Martial is a Haitian-born author and spoken word artist who graduated from Brigham Young University and the Collège St. François d’Assise in Haiti.
Caribbean Nightingale LLC aims to highlight the work of emerging artists of color and LGBTQ+ artists. This is accomplished through Martial’s blog, the online store TiGla Boutique and the poetry salon Relaxation through Verse.
The equipment package that Martial has been awarded is set to help her immensely.
“Even though I just registered my business a couple of months ago, in Utah, I have been active and had an active website for about 3 years,” Martial said. “I’ve been using a laptop that was made in 2012, which is a dinosaur age in technology. It’s going to be a great blessing for me because it’s going to cut down on the time I spend reviewing and redesigning websites.”
The TiGla Boutique also just recently opened, and the upgraded equipment will help Martial fulfill orders while also helping with efficiency. The boutique provides books from author’s of African descent while creating a place for artisans, poets and artists to have their work listed online.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all small businesses throughout the country, Martial said the pandemic has hit Black-owned businesses particularly.
“For me, personally, all year we have not been able to do a physical event with Relaxation through Verse at all,” Martial said. “We did not get that revenue this year from the poetry salon because of the pandemic. Having the Comcast RISE program is definitely going to help because it’s going to make me more confident in setting up an online platform in the next six months.”
Knighton also added Comcast will be extending benefits to Black, Indigenous and other minority-owned businesses with further expansion coming after. She is excited to be working for a company that is reaching out and covering the gaps left between government aid.
“We’re finding a lot of Black and BIPOC business owners did not receive as much money from the loans as others businesses,” Knighton said. “Being able to come in and help businesses that are struggling, that haven’t been able to benefit from many grants or loans, is definitely exciting.”