When you’re the governor of any state, moving on from that role and returning to a slower pace of life can be an interesting change.
For former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, who spent the last 12 years as the leader of the Beehive State, that transition was exactly that. He did not own a car for a long time, so he went out and got one. He had not driven himself around in a long time, so now he asks Siri for directions to places. He is no longer working long hours and is taking on a slower pace of life.
He said it has not been hard returning to life as a “normal guy,” but he is not taking a break from his service to the state and his home county.
Beginning Thursday, Herbert will start in a new role as the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Chair with responsibilities that include cultivating potential new relationships, nurturing current relationships, and assisting in executing the chamber’s strategic plan.
“Coming back to my hometown, my home county where I was born and raised, is a comfortable feeling,” Herbert said of Utah County. “It’s not like I’ve been away, but I’ve seen a lot of changes occur in the 16 years I’ve spent working as the Lieutenant Governor and Governor.”
His whole family is located in Utah County, including children and grandchildren, so it wasn’t a hard sell for Herbert to take on the new role with the chamber.
With this new role, Herbert said he is continuing the primary focus he had while he was an elected official, one he said should be every elected official’s primary focus — economic development.
With great job opportunities and a thriving economy come a high quality of life, something Herbert said can be found in Utah County currently.
“It’s a natural attraction for me to say, ‘What is the chamber of commerce doing to maintain that and expand that in Utah Valley,’” Herbert said. “That’s something I was working on when I was a county commissioner for 14 years, helping the economy improve. The same thing happened with the state and it has been a consistent aspect of what I have tried to do as an elected official. I think it is a natural association with me and the chamber of commerce, which is the voice of business, speaking for business, and making sure that people understand the free market system and how businesses excel in a competitive environment.”
While this isn’t a big change for Herbert, he is looking forward to being an ambassador for business with the chamber and helping the executive committee to strategically plan what the next step is for the chamber.
He hopes the chamber has some success while being stronger, more cohesive and working closely with other local chambers with his help.
Herbert even pointed to the growth projections for Utah County, adding that the state is one of the fastest-growing states in the country.
“We’re really excited to have him take that same energy, focus, strategy and vision that he built for the state, and apply that for Utah Valley because the charts show that this will be the epicenter of all of that activity for the state,” said Curtis Blair, chamber president and CEO.
The son of Utah Valley is returning to his home, according to Blair, and along with his return, Herbert brings a wealth of knowledge and connections throughout the state.
Along with that experience, Herbert will help from a policy standpoint for the chamber to help push policies that will benefit businesses.
“His Rolodex is deep and his network is broad,” Blair said. “It’s not lost on me that that is one of the benefits that Governor Gary Herbert will bring to the chamber of commerce. It’s more than just a list of contacts, he has experiential application for the principles that he brought to the state and those same principles he is bringing to the county. He brings a wealth of contacts, experience and an understanding of the business mindset and how different elements are required to promote a thriving economy.”
When Herbert was asked about his civil service ever ending, he chuckled and responded with a phrase his father would say.
“A man has to have a reason to get up in the morning,” Herbert said, quoting his father.
Herbert’s father was raised on a farm in Idaho, did not have an education, but was characterized as a lifelong learner. He was named Mr. Orem at one point in his career and worked at Geneva Steel, was a milkman, then was a supervisor at the dairy, became a real estate salesman, then a broker, then he had his own construction company.
He eventually became the president of the Utah County Homebuilders Association and then became the president of the state’s association.
“My dad never retired, but he never stopped working and I think, probably because of his example, I don’t ever see me stopping,” Herbert said.
While his work with the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce may slow things down for the near future, the soon-to-be 74-year-old, with a birthday on Friday, feels as if it is the right thing to do.
He added that anything to do with business and economic growth is exciting. Herbert will be adding experience and much more to the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.