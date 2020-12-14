In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the live events industry, the Governor's Office of Economic Development recently announced there would be $3 million designated for the state's Live Events Grant.
The grant is set to begin accepting applications on Tuesday at 9 a.m. with the funds being available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"When we heard about this new grant, we knew Utah's live events industry, which has struggled during the pandemic, would be grateful for the financial support," said Val Hale, GOED's executive director, in a press release. "Live events are an important part of Utah's culture, and we hope this grant will help many of these businesses."
In order to be eligible for the grant, businesses must be involved in the promotion of performing arts, sports or similar events. Other requirements include revenue decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees being located in Utah and having fewer than 250 full-time employees all while being properly registered as a business.
The funds must be used to benefit Utah's economy and companies are required to use those funds before Dec. 30.
Companies that are eligible can receive anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000 based on the amount of revenue decline they have experienced.
While the funds are expected to be a huge help for many live events businesses, some live events businesses are wondering where grants like this have been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The initial thought is, 'Yay, it's here, but wow is it late,' " said Mike Duffin, co-owner of Audio Visions Mobile DJ in Springville. "We needed this months ago, but we’re happy that it’s now coming out. I’m a little concerned about the amount of money they put into it, it looks like it could be lacking. Unless we get in and apply really early, we may not get in on it.”
There are many businesses in the industry, according to Duffin, that have all lost a large portion of their revenue.
For Audio Visions, between 70% and 75% of its revenue for the entire year was lost. This amounts to an estimated $100,000 or more. Duffin added that Audio Visions was lucky in that some of its usual events still went on, but other companies lost 100% of their usual business.
Duffin said that some of the bigger companies in the industry have even lost close to a million dollars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely been tough trying to get any type of assistance, especially for the entertainment industry, but we didn’t qualify for some of it because of the nature of the work that we do," Duffin said. "They geared a lot of it towards different types of businesses specifically, and we kind of fell in a gap there where it didn’t really apply to us.”
This is a result of the fact that most of the live events industry is based on the events worked and there are not many full-time employees.
Audio Visions did receive some assistance in the form of loans and grants toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this grant could be a huge help.
“It will keep us alive to where we will be able to go back out into the areas next summer when the events do start back up," Duffin said. "It’s getting to the point now where there’s a lot of companies looking at selling off equipment just to try and cover their bills. A lot of the companies have huge loans against their equipment because they have to have the newest or latest and all that the big acts want to have. They’re just dying not being able to pay their loans or their employees.”
The hope for Audio Visions, as with many others in the live events industry, are hoping to get some of the grant to help stay afloat, bridging the gap between now and when live events begin to happen again.
Applications for the grant are open until Thursday at noon. To find out more information about the COVID-19 Live Events Grant, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/business.