Curtis Morley describes himself as a serial entrepreneur, educator, speaker, businessman and executive coach.
With the experience he has gained working in the entrepreneurial realm, Morley is combining everything he knows into a single book, titled "The Entrepreneur's Paradox: And How to Overcome the 16 Pitfalls Along the Startup Journey."
The entrepreneur's paradox is described as the very thing that gets people into business and also the thing that prevents them from succeeding, according to Morley.
The problem is that entrepreneur's stay focused on their product — which is critical — however, there is also a need to take a look at the bigger picture of the business.
Morley said without this macro lens, businesses often get stuck.
“The real motivation for the book is that I really wish I could have me now 20 years ago when I was starting my first company," Morley said. "That way I could walk myself through all of the mistakes and not have to make them because I have personally made every single one of them. Unfortunately a couple of them I’ve made twice and some even three times. The purpose of the book is to help the entrepreneurs number one, break out of the paradox. Once we break them out of the paradox, then going and helping them overcome the 16 pitfalls, so they don’t have to make the same mistakes I did.”
The cover of the book includes a Penrose triangle, that represents the paradox. The impossible figure shows how businesses try to climb the mountain, but just when entrepreneurs feel they have the hang of it, it turns upside down, showing that they were actually walking down the entire time.
Morley said 1,700 millionaires are made everyday in the U.S. and asked, "Why not be one of them?"
His book shows prospective business men and women how to reach their goals while creating a launchpad for a business, according to Morley.
He added that 30% of startups go out of business in the first year, 50% go out of business in the first 3 years and 70% go out of business in the first 5 years.
“The truth is, business don’t fail, entrepreneurs quit," Morley said. "There are so many ways that a business can succeed in today’s world, it’s just a matter of setting up the entrepreneur and the business for success.”
Another major inspiration for the book was Morley's journey to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. The book had been written prior to his journey, but Morley said he rewrote the book after returning to Highland.
“It had a lot to do with the inspiration for the book," Morley said of the adventure. "There are so many analogies that fit so perfectly with climbing the mountain.”
He related another chapter about the fears entrepreneurs face, which included imposter syndrome. The syndrome is baked in as a part of being an entrepreneur, he asserted.
When Morley was on his journey up Mt. Kilimanjaro, he said many people were beginning to question the journey.
"Why am I doing this? I'm not even a mountain climber," some said.
Morley added the beautiful thing about being an entrepreneur is the fact that not only are they the first to do something, but no one else has done it. Accepting that entrepreneurs don't have the answers is a big part of it.
With a field of startups that continues to grow daily — and sometime hourly — the barriers for entry as an entrepreneur are not very high. Anyone can have an idea, but there is some unknown that comes with the jump into business.
Morley hopes to break down some of those unknowns and show people that, while there are challenges, they can overcome them.
“There are so many things that are available to entrepreneurs," Morley said. "There’s apps, there’s systems, there’s processes and anyone can jump in. Putting the right pieces together with the right business acumen can be a success. Truly anyone, it doesn’t matter if you have the capital to go huge, a big investment, it doesn’t matter. You can start where you are right now, and you can become a successful entrepreneur.”
The goal Morley has set for himself is to help one million entrepreneurs find the next level of success. While it is a big goal, he believes he can reach it with the amount of entrepreneurs there are in the country.
"The Entrepreneur's Paradox: And How to Overcome the 16 Pitfalls Along the Startup Journey" is available for pre-order and is set to be released in March of 2021.
More information about the book and Morley is available at https://www.entrepreneursparadox.com/.