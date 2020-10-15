Hobby Lobby, a privately-owned chain of craft and home decor stores, announced Wednesday that it would be opening a new store in Spanish Fork.
The chain currently has eight locations across the state as construction on the new location in Spanish Fork is underway. The new location will be housed in a 55,000 square-foot building located at Canyon Creek Parkway and Marketplace Drive.
The new location is planned to open in January of 2021 with an estimated 35-50 jobs making their way to the area, according to a press release.
“The success of our stores in Utah is a good indicator that Spanish Fork shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” Director of Advertising Kelly Black said in the release. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
In September, the chain also announced it would be raising its minimum full-time hourly pay to $17 an hour, nationwide.
The change went into effect at the beginning of October.
“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green said in a press release. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.”
In the press release, Green added the company is happy to be able to provide an increase in pay to its workers prior to the holiday season, helping them after the struggles that many have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hobby Lobby has 900 stores across the nation, specializing in crafting and home decor products and is the largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.
As for locations in the Utah County area, there are two: one in American Fork and another one in Orem.