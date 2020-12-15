As a part of Ken Garff’s “We’re Hear for You” initiative, dealerships around the country have been giving back to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the employees from Ken Garff’s American Fork dealerships took on a Sub for Santa family.
Chassity Massey, a single mother of three children, is currently battling breast and ovarian cancer, with a double mastectomy and hysterectomy on the horizon, in addition to other cancer treatments.
Gifts were delivered to Massey’s home for her children, and Massey’s car was also fixed at the Ken Garff Ford and Chevrolet dealership.
“For us, we brought her car in, and she had big concerns about some oil leaks that were troubling her,” said Chris Franks, Ken Garff American Fork General Manager. “We went through and resealed essentially a lot of the engine, about $4,000 worth of detailed work on it, and then upon inspection, we also noticed that her front brakes were in need of service, also. We replaced the front brakes, as well, just to make sure that she has a sound vehicle moving forward.”
Along with those repairs, Massey also received four new tires for her car. She said the team at Ken Garff went above and beyond, and she is appreciative of them.
“I am overwhelmed by the support and concern,” Massey said. “The effort given on my behalf by people I don’t know is beyond what I can comprehend, and I am filled with thankfulness and gratitude.”
While employees in the automotive industry work long hours and often don’t have time to give back to the communities they work and live in, Franks said the “We’re Hear for You” initiative has been a great way to involve Ken Garff employees in the community.
Additionally, $5,000 was raised by employees and the company matched the donations, which has been turned into a fund to help people in the community during the holidays. That is where the money used to help Massey’s family came from.
“It always just gives you a warm feeling when you’re able to give back to the community and the people inside the community,” Franks said. “We’ve had the ‘We’re Hear for You’ project through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re going to continue it on through next year because it’s meant so much not only the community but even for our employees.”
Massey is currently unable to work due to her diagnoses, but friends of the family have opened their doors to her and her children, allowing them a place to call home, according to a GoFundMe page.
She originally did not know how what she was going to do for her children this Christmas or how she would give them a good holiday season.
“Ken Garff and Kornerstone have made that happen, and my family is so blessed and grateful for them,” Massey said. “I will pay it forward someday when I am able to. My heart is so full of gratitude this holiday season.”
When the gifts were dropped off by Ken Garff employees, Franks characterized the energy in the house as overwhelming joy. He added there was a sense of relief that the family would no longer have to wonder what they were getting for Christmas.
Franks also said, because Christmas is coming up quick, the toy and gifts drop-off meant a little bit more to them.
“This has been a really difficult year, especially for a lot of people,” Franks said. “We have been fortunate enough to be able to continue working here in Utah but being able to take a time of need like this, give back to the community and individuals who can really use it, it’s incredible to do that.”
More information about Massey’s story and links to donate to her GoFundMe page are available online.