Following a year where Gabb Wireless, a Lehi-based company, saw 471% growth, the company announced this week that it closed a $14 million round of funding led by Sandlot Partners and Taysom Hill.
“The first word that comes to mind is validation," Gabb Wireless CEO Stephen Dalby said. "It’s the ultimate compliment for a group of investors to not only support the product and the mission but to also financially want to invest in it. As an entrepreneur, it’s the ultimate compliment when people love what you are doing so much that they not only want to support it and help you, but they also want to invest in helping that vision come to life. Our announcement of the $14 million Series A is really a validating moment that the idea is sustainable, that the business is sustainable, and that the idea is sound.”
With the massive growth last year, Dalby said he is happy with the company's progression but the capital gained from the funding will only help Gabb accelerate at an even faster rate.
The capital will be used to enhance products, increase the ability to take care of customers, and boost that growth.
As for the partners, Sandlot and Taysom Hill, Dalby said it has been a very rewarding relationship. He spoke highly of Hill, adding that while he is an athlete he also has a brilliant mind.
“To get a name like Taysom Hill to be linking arms with a brand like Gabb Wireless means a lot," Dalby said. "Not only the viable business but also in the brand and the mission. It’s very validating in what we are doing and we’re grateful for our partnership with both Sandlot and Taysom Hill.”
Dalby continued his high praise when asked about Hill's message and him being a family-oriented individual.
His endorsement of the brand is one Dalby said raises the credibility of Gabb's brand.
"It just helps take us to the next level, and so we are really grateful for him, his professional career, and that he is willing to share that success with Gabb, helping us to take our game to the next level," Dalby said.
Gabb's mission is to provide a safe phone for children to use, one without access to the internet or social media platforms. One aspect of this that Dalby brought up was how people focus on what the phone does not do, rather than focusing on what the phone enables children to do.
Instead of looking at a smartphone screen for hours a day, children can grow in different areas, according to Dalby. These areas include athletics, academics, music or even fostering friendships in person rather than online.
“There is a group of people that should not be having to face these battles, and it’s the kids," Dalby said. "We as a society have a right, no we as a society have a responsibility to ensure that the next generation is better than the current and right now I really do believe that we are failing in that. I’m glad that Gabb is here to help lead the way in making sure that our kids have a brighter future and that they don’t have a lot of the challenges that the current ones do.”
He also said that parents are oftentimes overwhelmed and fiddling with parental controls to ensure their child's safety is something they shouldn't have to deal with.
Gabb comes to the market with a phone that ensures a child's safety out of the box. There is no outlet into the wild, according to Dalby, while a smartphone opens doors for children to influences they cannot control.
As for the next steps with Gabb Wireless, Dalby pointed to brand awareness. This is part of the reason why the company is raising capital so that Gabb can become a household name.
But becoming a household name is not an easy task for any brand.
“Gabb is on the path to becoming a household name and something that every single house most likely will use," Dalby said. "That’s what our vision is. If you were to ask me what the goal is, what we are really after, we want to make sure that for every single family in the United States one of the Gabb products is there in the home to help the kids.”
When reflecting on where the business started, Dalby said that nothing happens by accident. All of the events that have occurred for Gabb to this point have been the goal, target, and initiative of an entire organization.
He characterized Gabb as a cohesive, living unit with everyone focused on the same mission. That unit has led to this, but Dalby also did not hesitate to express how grateful Gabb is.
“This is a milestone," Dalby said. "We’re going to pause, have some fun, celebrate, and fist bump but we still have millions and millions of kids that we’re going to help, and we’ve got a long ways to go."
