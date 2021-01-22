BodyGuardz, a Lehi company specializing in phone protection and mobile device accessories, is pioneering the screen protector market with the first eco-friendly shatterproof solution.
The launch of the Eco PRTX was announced this week with the design decreasing decomposition time by 75% and reducing waste in landfills by an amount equal to the square footage of 18 football fields each year.
The protector also cures at a lower temperature, using four times less energy to produce.
According to BodyGuardz's director of product innovation, Jordan Melville, innovation in the screen protection market does not happen very often. Some recent products innovated blue light protection in protectors,but Melville said it only really happens every four or five years.
"The thing that drove the eco story for screen protection was, looking at a really high level for what's the next innovation," Melville said. "So, BodyGuardz brands has really been looking at everything they do and trying to figure out how to become more eco-friendly. That's looking at the packaging and the shipping of it, trying to be committed to producing more environmentally friendly shipping materials, working with supply chain management and third-party partners to figure that out, and then certifications to show that we're actually doing it."
The shipping and packaging materials is a shift toward recycled items, looking at smaller items that come with the product in terms of the carbon being used and reducing, reusing and recycling.
This includes reusing paper and making the installation trays or other items that help with installation eco-friendly.
While this sustainability market may be the trendy thing for some brands to get involved in, Melville said that is not the goal for BodyGuardz.
"From our point of view, we don't want to go out there and just shout to the heavens that we're doing it for the sake of being trendy," Melville said. "But let's legitimately look at every single component that we interface with and see if there's something that we can change that has a benefit or an impact to our communities and where we're shipping these products."
The next question that arises for some consumers is, how can a product made from recycled materials be as effective as others in the market?
Melville ensured that the product was tested alongside other screen protectors the company manufactures, and the impact protection and clarity are the same.
"I totally get that perspective, and that's actually something that's important to me," Melville said of the efficacy of the product. "People are trying to make their glass stronger and people are trying to make their protect equivalents stronger and that's awesome, but that also equates to like a negative impact. For me, coming from the eco point of view, we have to have authenticity in this eco-friendly story without compromising the product. That was my main goal."
The product will have a limited release in March with options for the iPhone 12 line and what comes next is customer feedback. Data will be gathered after the limited release, which will allow BodyGuardz to better the product going forward.
As for how important sustainability is to the company, Melville was quick to say it is the biggest initiative for BodyGuardz in 2021.
"I kind of broke down multiple levels of the product, and we're looking at that across all of our product lines because we don't just make screen protection," Melville said. "You have this sustainability story, and I think in the past 10 years, sustainability has been this trend where companies hop on and hop off. To us, we have an impact on our environment 100% and we're responsible for what we put out there. We want to do whatever we can to reduce, reuse or recycle, and that comes in many different forms."