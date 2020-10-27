Glenn Jakins, founder and CEO of Lindon-based Humless reliable power systems, is originally from South Africa, a country plagued by rolling blackouts on a daily basis.
This is due to the lack of improvements to the country’s power grid, but Jakins developed his energy storage products to help fill the need in his home country.
Now the products are seeing use in states like California, where blackouts are beginning to occur more often as a way to prevent wildfires. Right here in Utah, Summit County and Sundance saw blackouts recently in the same effort.
“We have a product that actually solves the problem for everybody,” Jakins said. “If somebody has solar on their roof and the grid goes down, what people don’t realize is that the solar stops working. Some people get solar and think that when the grid goes down, they have power.”
What Humless’ product does is store the energy from those solar panels, allowing that energy to then be used to power one’s home.
The company is creating backup products that allows for people to still have power in their homes. It also is usable every day as people move toward sustainable energy.
“Even if you’ve got solar, what do you do at night?” Jakins said. “We have developed a system where as soon as the grid goes down, our system creates an island, it keeps the solar panels working to run your house all day and it also charges up the batteries in our system to run your house at night.”
That’s another big aspect, the fact that the batteries will charge up during the day, allowing homes to run through the night on that solar energy.
The products will take AC and DC power simultaneously, which allows the batteries to charge while also running the energy through a home. This efficiency is what sets its product apart from others, according to Jakins.
“Somebody calls me and says they have this problem and we say, ‘We can help you’ and we love that,” Jakins said. “We’ve put in 12 years of development into our battery engineering, we launched this product about three years ago and we’re just starting to get real traction now because people are starting to see the value of it. This is our passion, that’s why we’re doing it.”
As for the growth in Utah County, Jakins resides in Provo and has been in the United States for 30 years. He said business is growing well and people are beginning to catch onto the product, raising the demand.
The company is also riding the wave that is solar energy, one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States.
“If you look at the growth curve, we are right at the bottom of the beginning,” Jakins said. “If you’re going to have real sustainable green energy, you’ve got to be able to have it at night. Solar is a huge, important part of it, but if you’re going to have that power generated by solar, you’ve got to be able to store it and that’s where we come in.”
You also don’t need solar to use the product. Residents in places around the United States are finding it useful to charge during certain times of the day where energy is cheapest, or just use as a backup in case power goes out.
Some states are raising the price of energy later in the day. Humless allows people to charge the batteries anytime it works best for them.
“Our system is so customizable that they can program how they want to use it,” Jakins said. “There’s a lot of things we can do because it’s like a control system.”
As the company begins to obtain more certifications it can enter bigger markets and Jakins said the sky is the limit.
His goal is to become a major player in the residential energy storage market and then enter into the small commercial market.
He added that every new home in California has to have solar power and they will need something to store that power.