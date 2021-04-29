Lindon company BambooHR announced this week that it would be hiring 500 new employees in 2021, continuing expansion with the company’s HR platform in the small and mid-sized business market.
The open positions cover almost every department in the company, with a focus on technology, sales and customer-facing roles.
Candidates from around the country and in Utah are encouraged to apply for the positions as the company begins to push toward the hiring goals it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything kind of flips upside down on you and you have to adjust and figure it out,” said Cassie Whitlock, BambooHR director of human relations. “It has been really great to work for an organization that has had a level financial responsibility to where we could come through this in a healthy place and actually start getting real aggressive about hiring.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the company froze hiring for most of the spring and into the summer of 2020, waiting to see what would happen with the global impact on businesses.
By the fall of 2020, the company started back with its original plan and was ready to begin a more aggressive hiring plan.
Another unique aspect of working at BambooHR is the flexible work schedule, something Whitlock said was in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The options for workers include a fully remote model, a hybrid model with some work in the office, and a full-time, in-person schedule.
“We are really leaning into providing choice and flexibility so that each individual can look at what is needed to do their best work,” Whitlock said.
She continued, saying that choice is the way of the future, with businesses realizing that adapting to support the needs of employees works. She added that this is something BambooHR has believed in since its inception, making it another way to invest and support employees.
Whitlock said that approximately 30% of the company’s workers were fully remote before COVID-19 struck, with that number expected to rise about 10% following the pandemic. Along with that, many people will be opting for a hybrid schedule, working in the office some days while spending others working from home.
According to Whitlock, the work environment at the company is pleasant and friendly, citing that BambooHR has been named one of Fortune’s top 50 workplaces in tech over the last three years. She credited that as an acknowledgment of the great employees that BambooHR has.
The company currently serves over 20,000 businesses with its HR software with over 700 employees and over 1 million users, according to a press release.
To find out more about BambooHR or to see the job listings, visit www.bamboohr.com/careers/.