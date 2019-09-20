New Ace Hardware store opens in Provo
A new Gordon’s Ace Hardware store opened this week at 3067 N. Canyon Road in Provo, next to Day’s Market. It’s the second Ace Hardware store in Utah County to be owned and operated by the Gordon family: Jaret and Lindy, and Jason and Kim. According to a press release, the store has been designed to particularly reflect the needs of the Edgemont community where it’s located.
“Our mission is to provide customers with the neighborly advice and assistance they have come to expect from Ace,” Jaret Gordon said. “We look forward to becoming a helpful and valuable neighbor to the community, both inside and outside the walls of our store.”
The 9,400-square-foot store is stocked with “thousands” of products and supplies from brands like Stihl, Craftsman, Weber, Traeger, Benjamin Moore and Milwaukee Tools. Customers can find products and supplies in areas like paint, lawn and garden care, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive and home decor, the press release states.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Sunday. A grand opening for the store will be held from Oct. 10 to 12, and include activities like a grilling demo from Traeger on Oct. 11, free hot dogs and popcorn on Oct. 12, and Stihl power tool demos, giveaways, door prizes and discounts on store items.
Free travel to climate strikes from Flixbus
FlixBus, which started operating in several Utah cities including Provo earlier this year, is offering people traveling to a climate change strike event on either Sept. 20, 26 or 27 a 100% voucher for their next bus trip.
“At FlixBus, our mission is smart and green mobility for everyone to experience the world — we firmly believe in a future where there are less cars on the road and one where people of all backgrounds can travel, together,” Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBus USA, said. “The bus is already the greenest way to travel long distance in the United States, and this month, we are rewarding people for not only sharing their mobility, but also demanding climate action by participating in Climate Strikes.”
Travelers who book a ticket to travel on Sept. 20, 26 or 27 to a city where a climate strike event is taking place are instructed to take a selfie which shows them participating and send an email to climatestrike@flixbus.com with their selfie and a picture/screenshot/PDF of their ticket before October 6. Vouchers must be redeemed before Oct. 31 and used to travel between Nov. 5 and Dec. 5. Tickets can be booked on the FlixBus website or app.
FlixBus first launched in Germany in 2013, first coming to America in May 2018. Tickets start as low as $4.99. The bus company has green initiatives like offering carbon offsetting for bus trips, and it introduced the world’s first long-distance electrical buses last year, according to a press release. Recently, FlixBus announced a Climate Neutrality Vision which aims for 100% CO2 neutrality by 2030 at the latest.
“When we launched FlixBus six years ago, we wanted more people to experience the world, without feeling guilty about the carbon footprint of their trip,” FlixBus founder and CEO André Schwämmlein said. “What the world needs is climate-friendly travel options, not more cheap flights and half empty cars on the road. With FlixBus, FlixTrain and FlixBus Charter we are part of the sustainable travel revolution. The Global Climate Strike grew from the courageous initiative of a Swedish schoolgirl, Greta Thunberg; we want to enable both customers and colleagues to visit this important event and demand climate action.”
Report: Provo has most expensive rent
According to a report from RentCafe, the national average rent in August reached $1,472. Provo rent reached an average of $1,414, the highest in the state, followed by Orem at $1,265, Sandy at $1,251 and Salt Lake City at $1,239.
Despite the high numbers, the report states Provo rent actually decreased an average of $5 from July to August, similar to national month-over-month rent prices declining. Salt Lake City saw an increase in rent of 3.6% compared to August of last year, roughly an additional $43.
The report found Ogden had the most affordable average rent at $918 per month, and Herriman displayed the highest boost in rent, jumping by 8.5% or $105 compared to August last year. View the full Utah Rent Report at the RentCafe website.