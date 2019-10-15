Utah ranks No. 16 for retail gun sales per person in 2018
A new study ranked Utah No. 16 for retail gun sales per person in the United States of America in 2018, at 82.8 sales per 100,000 people. According to the study, there was an 80.4% increase in gun sales from 2009-2018.
In general, the western region has the highest number of gun sales with 84.4 per 100,000, followed by the midwest, the south, and the north east.
Montana, Alaska, Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, Oregon, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee were the 10 states with the highest gun sales per person. D.C., New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, Nebraska, North Carolina, Iowa, Rhode Island, California and Maryland had the lowest gun sales per person. However, California still had a high number of estimated gun sales as a state for 2018.
The study also ranked states by the percentage of crimes involving guns, including murder, robbery and aggravated assault. Utah landed somewhere in the middle, not making the 10 highest or lowest. Read the full report released by Security.org by visiting the organization’s website.
Orem CEO to speak at public relations conference in San Diego
John Pilmer, an Orem resident and CEO of PilmerPR Benefit LLC, has been chosen to speak at the Public Relations Society of America National Conference in San Diego next Monday. Pilmer’s topic is “Building a Brand Around a Cause: The Benefit Designation and Its Social and Economic Impacts.”
According to a press release, Pilmer recently testified three times on Utah’s Capitol Hill to contribute to the passage of HB186, the Benefit LLC initiative. Utah is one of the first states to offer this designation of LLCs, which make up 80% of all new businesses in the state. PilmerPR is the second Benefit LLC to be designated in the state.
The press release states Pilmer feels strongly about corporations using their power for good, and believes they can do more good than government programs. Pilmer works to inspire companies to reflect on how they can be good “corporate citizens” and embed Corporate Social Responsibility into their company.
America First named one of the best credit unions to work for
America First Credit Union has been named one of the 2019 Best Credit Unions to work for, according to a press release. The recognition comes from the Credit Union Journal, which partnered with Best Companies Group.
“It’s an honor to be named alongside many incredible credit unions for the fourth consecutive year,” said AFCU President and CEO John Lund. “We believe in taking care of our employees both professionally and personally because they are the number one reason we’ve been able to continue growing and being successful.”
The survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best credit unions, the press release states. The 2019 list is made up of just 50 credit unions, out of more than 6,000 credit unions in the United States, the most recent numbers available.
“Credit unions, deservedly, are recognized for their commitment to the communities they serve,” said Aaron Passman, editor in chief of Credit Union Journal. “Our annual ranking recognizes those that go above and beyond in terms of their employees’ job satisfaction, career development and personal growth.”
Determining the rankings was a two-step process, according to the press release. First, each credit union’s workplace policies, practices and demographics were evaluated; second, employees were surveyed to assess their individual experiences and attitudes in regards to their workplace. The combined scores of these two processes were used to determine the final ranking.
For more information about the Best Credit Unions to Work For program, visit http://www.bestcreditunionstoworkfor.com/.