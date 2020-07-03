Raised in Southern California, Kim Linette Sorensen made the move to Alpine years ago with a goal of achieving personal and emotional wellness. Since then, that personal goal has flourished into several children’s books, a publishing company and a nonprofit organization serving children in need.
When Sorensen and her husband first moved to Utah, they were in the midst of developing the Lehi-based company BlenderBottle, which has since become a multi-million dollar leader in fitness-related bottles and patented shaker cups.
“In developing that company and raising six children, I developed a passion for collecting principles of happiness,” she said.
Growing up, Sorensen said her childhood home wasn’t emotionally healthy, setting her back years, developmentally. As she became older, and especially after she had become a mother, Sorensen began to actively seek out fundamental steps to emotional wellness.
Collecting every self-help book she could get her hands on, Sorensen recorded every principle she learned throughout each of the books and passed down what she had learned to her children.
With each principle Sorensen learned, she began to notice a boost in her happiness and sense of freedom. As she looked closer, these changes were not only happening within herself but also in her children.
“This was a decades-long process for me,” she said. “I was picking up a self-help book, seeking personal counseling and listening to any good podcast or audiobook I could get. I pieced these principles together.”
Sorensen began to wonder what her life would have been like had the lessons she was learning in books and through counseling been taught to her as a child. Furthermore, she wondered what the world would be like if children were able to grasp these concepts from an early age.
As time went on and she continued to see her personal journey impact the lives of her children. Sorensen was inspired to organize all that she had learned into packages for future generations.
“At first, it was just a small vision of writing children’s books so my children can teach it to their children or generations down the road,” she said. “Then, it didn’t take me long to realize that there are a lot of homes around the country that could benefit from learning these principles at a young age.”
These ideas sparked the development of two entities by the same name: Kapalua Cove LLC and the Kapalua Cove Foundation, a nonprofit organization. With each sale from the books published through Kapalua Cove LLC, all of the profits are donated to the Kapalua Cove Foundation.
Sorensen chose the word “kapalua” because its meaning, “arms embracing the sea,” closely aligns with the mission of the organization, which is to help provide opportunities to underserved children around the world.
In previous years, the Kapalua Cove Foundation built a library in Kadzakalowa, Malawi, in Africa. The construction was a joint effort between Sorensen’s nonprofit and the Village Book Builders, and the finished library provides books and computers to over 2,500 children across six villages.
“There’s lots of exciting things down the road that I hope the profits from the book will be able to fund,” Sorensen said. “First and foremost, the greatest book I hope will come is just getting these principles into the hands of parents and children.”
The already-published books are meant to help busy parents spend time with their children while teaching them the principles of happiness and emotional health that Sorensen has learned through her decades of research and personal counseling.
Characters lead parents and their children on a journey to learn each of the principles, individually, and at the end of each book, there are some conversation-starting questions that pertain to the lesson that parents can use to speak to their kids about their experiences.
“I think parents are just too tired at the end of the day to come up with those meaningful questions, but if we have them in front of us, it would deepen that parent-child relationship and enrich the time parents spend with children,” she said.
Each of the lessons focus on improving emotional intelligence, which — unlike a child’s intelligence quotient — can be learned. Children with a higher emotional intelligence have reported higher levels of happiness, lower levels of stress and have generally been more successful as they progress into adulthood.
Sorensen said she had already written and published five children’s books under the brand of “EQ Explorers: Little Adventures for a Big, Happy Life,” but she has several more in the works. A sixth book has already been sent to illustrators.
Her goal is to write a book for each of the 24 principles she finds most important, releasing three books each year until she hits the target.