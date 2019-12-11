Construction of a new 79-home residential American Fork west side neighborhood received final approval Tuesday night from the city council over the objections of residents who said they don’t want any more construction traffic until the road leading to the construction site, 200 South, is widened and repaired.
Several other new home communities are already under construction in the area. The buildout could reach 6,000 new homes, including townhomes, all dumping traffic on 200 South and through the I-15 tunnel on 300 West into downtown. Originally a county road, 200 South was not built to handle that much traffic.
City leaders said they had to approve the new Fenn Farms Estates subdivision because it met all legal requirements. The site is between 570 West and 700 West about 350 South and southeast of the Trax station.
The council is considering a redevelopment project in the area dubbed the Patriot Station Community Reinvestment Project Area to make improvements in the roads, lighting and other infrastructure. But until it gets final approval, city leaders say they don’t have the money to fix the roads. However, the council agreed to have city staff look at a temporary fix until they can make upgrades permanent.
In the meantime, at least three other west side communities will continue with construction, but the council is mulling a moratorium on future expansion until improvements are made.