Central Bank teaches 3,137 children about saving money
According to a press release from Central Bank, the financial institution taught 3,137 children from 24 Utah County elementary schools in the Alpine, Provo City and Nebo school districts during the 2019 school year.
The teaching is part of the American Bankers Association's Teach Children to Save Program. Central Bank employees spend hours every year participating in local financial literacy programs.
“There are many facets of my job that I enjoy immensely and participating in the Teach Children to Save Program is definitely near the top,” Connie Maxwell, a customer service representative in Central Bank’s Lehi office, said.
The Teach Children to Save Program provides bankers nationwide the opportunity to serve their community by teaching children about saving. The press release states Central Bank is one of only two local Utah County Banks that participated in the program this year.
“We feel a great responsibility to serve and educate our community, which is why Central Bank employees have participated in TCTS for the last several years. This program introduces children to financial principles and provides them the tools they need to successfully manage their money—and we are proud to be a part of that,” Mark Packard, Bank President, said.
Central Bank has served the Utah County area for over 128 and currently operates 11 locations in the county.
Lehi gym offers 'revolutionary' child care
The seven-month-old Core Fit Studio in Lehi is looking to provide "holistic health for people of all ages" by not only offering a traditional gym experience with small group classes, personal training, daily circuits and an open gym, but also by offering childcare programs for children ranging in age from three months to 13 years as the "Core Fit Kids Club."
“I wanted to provide a private, safe, and welcoming environment where people could come to really focus on their health and fitness goals while knowing that they and their children would be well taken care of,” Maria Hubscher, founder and owner of Core Fit Studio, said.
Parents with children younger than two are also welcome to bring them to the gym, where they can participate in a program mimicking a professional daycare or preschool, a press release states. The preschool program is run by licensed preschool director Corrine Simonsen.
Children between the ages of 3 and 5 will be taught by Korin Ross, an elementary school teacher with 30 years of experience, 21 of which were within the Alpine School District. In addition to traditional curriculum elements such as basic mathematics and reading, children will also have "some form of movement" as part of their curriculum, to benefit their "mobility and cognitive thinking."
Children between the ages of 6 and 13 will also have classes tailored to them to teach them how to engage their core through functional exercises meant for everyday fitness and sports.
“Core focused training is 'movement with purpose' that is not only holistic in its approach, but challenging enough to see significant results with weight loss, strength, flexibility, and stability,” Hubscher said. “It is also very manageable for lifelong sustainability, and fantastic for all age groups.”
The gym also houses a physical therapist to work with members and clients and a nutrition program called "30 Days to a Healthier You."
Monthly memberships with unlimited group classes and unlimited access to the open gym start at $89 for a single person with no children, and $129 per month for one parent with one child. A membership for two parents with a max of four children, with unlimited access to group classes, open gym and the Core Fit Healthy Kids Club is $199 per month. Learn more by visiting the gym's website.
Salt Lake County offers 'Cool Zones' to ward off heat, collects fan donations
Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services is looking to help older adults — who are particularly vulnerable to heat related illness— stay cool this summer with "Cool Zones."
Located through the Salt Lake Valley at County Senior Centers, libraries and recreational facilities, Cool Zones are air-conditioned indoor spaces open to the public. Anyone seeking a break from summer temperatures can drop by a Cool Zone to cool off and hydrate. There is an interactive map on the Salt Lake Aging and Adult Services web page that shows where different zones are located throughout the valley.
As part of the goal to help senior citizens stay cool, Aging and Adult Services is also accepting donations of new fans to be distributed to vulnerable and homebound adults. When temperatures wise, drivers and volunteers with the Ride for Wellness and Meals on Wheels programs observe home environments and talk with clients to determine whether they are living in safe conditions, according to a press release. Aging and Adult Services will then give donated fans to those who most need them.
Fans can be donated at senior centers or the County Government Center, South Building, located at 2001 S. State Street in Salt Lake City.
Aging and Adult Services advises all people, but especially older adults, to exercise caution during high summer temperatures. Some tips include: hydrate by drinking plenty of water and liquids; avoiding alcohol and caffeine; wear appropriate clothing, preferably made from light-colored and lightweight fabrics; stay indoors during midday when temperatures outside are hottest; avoid exercise and strenuous activity when it's hottest outside and know warnings of heat-related illness, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heart rate, chest pain and difficulty breathing.