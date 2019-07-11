The popular accessory retail store Charming Charlie will be closings its stores after filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, USA Today reported, in part listing high leases as a reason.
According to reports by USA Today on Thursday, Charming Charlie will likely vacate its stores by Aug. 31.
There are four locations in Utah; one location operates inside University Place mall in Orem. The others are located in Farmington, South Jordan and St. George.
The Utah County location opened in 2015 outside one of the main University Place mall south-facing entrances.
Charming Charlie is a Houston-based specialty retailer that operates 264 stores in the United States as of 2018.
On Thursday, the company's website, http://charmingcharlie.com, stated it was unable to take online orders at that time.