CircusTrix acquires 12 new Sky Zone Parks
CircusTrix, an owner, operator and franchisor of indoor recreation centers around the world, announced Tuesday it has acquired 12 new U.S.-based Sky Zone Parks.
CircusTrix first acquired Sky Zone in 2017, according to a press release. The majority of Sky Zone parks are owned and operated by independent franchise partners. The acquisition of 12 of these independently owned parks, the press release states, is a demonstration of corporate commitment to the future of the Sky Zone brand.
“We believe strongly in the Sky Zone brand and the opportunity to welcome these additional parks into the CircusTrix corporate family is highly appealing to us,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO of CircusTrix. “Our industry is projected to grow to $3.23 billion by 2023 and as one of the global leaders in active entertainment with more than 45 million guests coming through our facilities on an annual basis, we believe adding these parks to our corporate owned and operated portfolio will enhance our ability to provide an outstanding customer experience for fans of all ages while positioning us to drive industry growth into the future.”
CircusTrix was founded in 2011. Since then, it has grown to include brands such as DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin’ Jump and more, with a network of over 260 locations in the U.S. and over 320 total locations worldwide through both corporate ownership and franchisees.
Sky Zone Parks first launched in 2004 and has more than 200 locations. The 12 parks acquired by CircusTrix are in Oakland, Blaine, Edina and Maple Grove, Minnesota; Manassas, Fredericksburg, Sterling and Springfield, Virginia; Colombia and Gaithersburg, Maryland; New Rochelle, New York and Oaks, Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting the CircusTrix website.
Utahns think business is bad now, will improve
According to the most recent Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index, Utahns are feeling pessimistic about current business conditions and job availability.
Six percent of Utahns feel business conditions are bad, up from 4% in September, and 9% of Utahns feel jobs are hard to get, up from 8% in September.
However, expectations increased from September to October, with 31% of Utahns feeling more jobs will be available in six months, up from 27% in September, and only 13% of Utahns feel fewer jobs will be available in six months.
Utah County’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.1% from August to September, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the state unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%, the lowest rate the state has seen since September 2007.
According to a press release, the positive sentiments of Utah consumers are largely driven by the strong job market and job growth in Utah.
“Utah’s 12-month job growth is now at 3%,” said Randy Shumway, chairman and partner of Cicero Group. “That’s twice the national rate of 1.4%. And even better, Utah has maintained positive job growth across every sector, from manufacturing to professional/business services, for several months. Strong job growth and low unemployment leads to strong wage growth for Utahns. So the continued growth across Utah’s diverse economy continues to make Utahns feel that it can weather any choppy waters that come.”