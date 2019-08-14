Colliers International facilitates record student housing sale
in Orem
Colliers International announced Monday the landmark sale of Promenade Place in Orem. According to a press release, the sale was one of the largest student housing transactions ever in the state of Utah, setting a record for the highest price per bed.
Rawley Nielsen, Mark Jensen and Darren Nielsen from Colliers facilitated the transaction, representing Woodbury Corporation. Promenade Place is a transit-oriented 429-bed student housing project located near Utah Valley University and constructed in 2017. The press release state UVU is the largest and fastest growing public university in Utah, with nearly 40,000 students at present and a projection to grow by more than 25% in six years.
“We are pleased that Colliers identified a buyer committed to operating Promenade Place in a first-class manner and to providing high-quality housing to students,” said Randy Woodbury, president of Woodbury Corporation. “We enjoy working with Colliers International and appreciate the national and international exposure they bring to our market.”
The transaction is the fifth sale of UVU-adjacent properties the Nielsen Jensen team has closed in the past year. The unnamed buyer, according to the press release, is a private out-of-state investor who paid all cash for the building.
“The sale of Promenade Place demonstrates the continued and growing interest for investment properties in Utah County and along the Wasatch Front,” said Rawley Nielsen, president of investments at Colliers International of Utah. “Utah has become a destination place for national and international investors looking to preserve and grow their wealth in one of the hottest and fastest-growing markets in the U.S.”
CBRE Q2 report Tech Corridor dominates office leasing
, industrial leasing remains steady
CBRE released its Q2 2019 MarketView reports Tuesday. According to the reports for the Office and Industrial markets, the industrial market continues to perform at elevated levels. Despite the halting of office market absorption during the second quarter, Salt Lake’s market fundamentals are still strong and expected to rebound slightly throughout the end of the year, according to a press release.
The Tech Corridor and Central Business District dominated office lease activity, although the overall momentum has slowed. Office leases signed in the Tech Corridor accounted for 55% of total lease activity for the second quarter, equating to 625,161 feet. The Central Business District accounted for the second-largest lease total at just 23%, achieving 263,812 square feet of leases in the second quarter, 68% of which were new leases.
Despite this activity, the change in vacant space was negative for the first time since Q1 2010. There was also a lull in preleased deliveries and new, vacant sublease space coming to market, which contributed to the reduction in absorption. The press release states absorption should rebound slightly during Q3 and Q4.
“For the past several quarters, the Salt Lake City-Provo office market has continued its slow, steady growth, but in recent months the market has experienced a softening,” said Kreg Peterson, first vice president of CBRE. “Anecdotal evidence of a softening has been evident for several quarters, but the first half of 2019 is really the first time the numbers reflect the general sentiment that—although fundamentals are still positive—market activity has begun to gradually slow. Still, it should be noted that overall demand in the market remains healthy. Softness in the last quarter can largely be attributed to a particular tenant consolidating space into an owner-user property—a type of property that is not tracked in market-availability statistics.”
As for industrial leasing, steady leasing levels resulted in the third consecutive year of at least 2.5 million square feet of leased industrial space by mid-year, according to CBRE. The press release states industrial growth of leasing, construction and sales has been “uniquely robust” in recent years, but the industrial market has had an overall positive growth trajectory for over two decades. Recent leasing levels have resulted in a growing pipeline of development and a historic number of active developers, according to the press release, pushing active construction over 5 million square feet during Q2. However, CBRE finds Salt Lake’s industrial market has maintained balance and is not being overbuilt.
“Historically, Utah’s industrial market has performed well. Even in the midst of the Global Financial Crisis, Salt Lake City was not hit as hard as other major cities; in fact, it was the first market in the country to announce a speculative project post-recession,” said Tom Dischmann, senior vice president of CBRE. “Local city and state economic fundamentals have assisted in the industrial market’s ability to absorb cyclical shifts and hold its positive, steady performance for decades, which has contributed to the historic growth we’ve experienced in the past five years.”