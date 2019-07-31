Comcast awards $60,000 in college scholarships; 5 go to Utah County seniors
Comcast awarded $60,000 in scholarships to 24 college-bound students in Utah, including five from Utah County for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The scholarships are part of the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program, which recognizes high school seniors for “outstanding character, integrity, academic achievement and a commitment to community service,” according to a press release.
Each student receives a one-time $2,500 scholarship to put towards expenses related to undergraduate education. The program has awarded more than $33 million to nearly 30,000 high school seniors since 2001.
The following Utah County student recipients include: Alexis Neibaur, American Fork High School; Glory Thomas, Timpanogos High School; Hayley Bassir, Payson Senior High SChool; Joshua Bishop, Pleasant Grove High School; and Teresa Gao, Timpview High School.
Zions Bank finds Utahns’ confidence in economy strong, despite moderation
Zions Bank released this week its July Utah Consumer Attitude Index, which decreased 2.4 points to 113.3 points, compared to the national Consumer Confidence Index, which increased 11.4 points to 135.7.
According to the index, Utahns’ attitude on current job availability worsened. Sixty-one percent of Utahns feel jobs are plentiful, down from 66% in June, and 9% feel jobs are hard to get, just one 1% increase from June. Compared to last year, however, 64% of Utahns feel that business conditions are good, as opposed to only 59% of Utahns who felt that way in July 2018.
Nine percent of Utahns feel business conditions will worsen in the next six months and 6% think their household income will be lower over the next six months. In June, only 8% of Utahns thought business conditions would worse, and 3% were concerned about household income decreasing.
Despite those gloomy percentages, the index found that many Utahns are actually optimistic about their income over the next month, with 38% who feel their income will increase, the highest level reached since March 2018.
Expectations on job security are also at an all-time high from the past two years. Eighty-one percent of Utahns feel it is unlikely they will lose a job they want to keep. The highest recorded level of job security expectations since Zions Bank began their index in January 2011 was three years ago, at 84% in November 2016.
New research from Utah State University’s Jon M. Huntsman School of Business indicates 66% of employees experience some form of ostracism at work, according to a press release. Further, the study found that ostracism can have a significant negative impact on both the employee and the employee’s family.
“When a person feels ostracized at work, he or she is even more likely to feel emotionally exhausted by their job than someone who has experienced really egregious behaviors like sexual harassment or an abusive boss,” Merideth Thompson, management department professor at USU’s Huntsman School, said.
Thompson said people tend to think more about feeling ignored or snubbed at work, which can create “psychological distress” that carries over to home life.
Thompson worked with colleagues at Baylor University, Temple University and Texas State University to write an article based on their research, titled “The Cost of Being Ignored: Emotional Exhaustion in the Work and Family Domains.” The article was recently published in the Journal of Applied Psychology and is available to read online with a purchase of $11.95.
Sixty-eight percent of respondents who said they had experienced some form of workplace ostracism reported feeling burned out at home, while 82% of their spouses reported the employee engaged in “family undermining” at home, including acting in an unpleasant manner when they came home from work, or taking out work frustrations on family members. Seventy percent of those spouses said that they then felt burned out by family life.
Companies can take extra steps to prevent ostracism, which tends to fly under the radar, Thompson said. Managers can work to be aware of how they treat others and the culture they model, and preventing ostracism can be woven into organizational policies.