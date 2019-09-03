Security Service Federal Credit Union fills needy kids backpacks
According to a press release, the Security Service Federal Credit Union was able to raise more than $24,000 in donations to send thousands of children back to school with the supplies they need.
The credit union teamed up with the Salvation Army, iHeart Media, SAYES and CCYES in Texas, Colorado and Utah for two fundraising campaigns, “Pack a Backpack” and “Pack the Pods.” Through the month-long campaigns, members and the community to were able to make monetary donations at local credit union branches; donations were then used to purchase school supplies for children in need.
“Thanks to the generosity of the community and our partnerships, we are able to provide backpacks and school supplies to children in shelters and dozens of underserved schools in three states,” said Brandy Ralston-Lint, senior vice president of corporate communications for Security Service Federal Credit Union. “Without these donations, many of the children in our communities would start the year without the supplies they need to be successful.”
This is the third year the credit union has held the Pack a Backpack campaign and the second year for the Pack the Pods campaign. According to Google, there are six Security Service Federal Credit Union locations in Utah County; Provo, Orem, Springville, American Fork, Payson and Pleasant Grove.
Neighbor.com announces first top referrer in mortgage program
Neighbor.com announced Thursday the first-ever top referrer in the company’s monthly mortgage relief program, which kicked June 27 of this year, as Ron Vestal of York, Pennsylvania. According to a press release, Vestal referred “hundreds” of friends to the platform inviting them to become Neighbor hosts and renters.
The Neighbor referral program commits to paying a different Neighbor customer’s monthly mortgage bill each month in perpetuity, the press release states. The program is designed to highlight the Utah startup’s commitment to alleviating the burden of mortgage debt through its peer-to-peer self-storage business model. Since starting in Utah just two years ago, Neighbor has expanded to 48 states, mostly via word-of-mouth. Vestal became a Neighbor user just three months ago, and already lists three spaces for rent, according to the press release.
“Congratulations to Ron Vestal for the work he has done to spread awareness of the Neighbor marketplace in his community, encouraging others to turn their extra space into passive income streams,” said Joseph Woodbury, co-founder and CEO of Neighbor.com. “With a self-storage shortage across the country and mortgage debt on the rise, we have found people are quite open to trying Neighbor once they hear how easily they can make money as a host or save money as a renter. Debt relief is a fundamental aspect of Neighbor’s mission and we are thrilled to pay a new customer’s mortgage payment each month, starting with Ron’s next mortgage bill.”
The press release states not only is Neighbor helping users pay down their mortgage or save from their extra passive income, but renters are saving about 50% on storage space as compared to traditional self-storage options.
“We structured this referral program to reward people for referring friends who will not just sign up for Neighbor, but really engage in the marketplace by actively hosting or renting storage space,” said Preston Alder, Neighbor CMO and co-founder. “It really just takes one booking for a referrer to leapfrog over another on the leaderboard, so it’s possible for anyone to earn the chance to have their mortgage paid in any given month. We’re looking forward to continuing this debt relief program next month and every month thereafter.”
The referral program is open to anyone who signs up as a Neighbor host or renter and invites their friends to do the same. Learn more about Neighbor and the referral program by visiting the company website.