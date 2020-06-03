A couple fulfilled their childhood dreams by moving to Utah County to open an ice cream shop in the heart of Provo.
Jacob Goodfellow grew up in Virginia next to a soft-serve ice cream shop. The bright-eyed, sandy-haired boy’s childhood was forever changed with a cold cone of soft-serve ice cream on a warm summer’s day.
Ever since, it has been a life-long dream for Jacob to have his own business, specifically an ice cream shop.
Jacob and Madeline Goodfellow moved to Utah County eight years ago in the pursuit of education.
The couple had family in the Utah County area, and Jacob was familiar with the area, spending many summers in the city visiting with friends and family.
After the couple graduated from Brigham Young University, Jacob and Madeline moved to California and then Idaho, trying to find the perfect place to call home.
The couple settled back in Utah County and welcomed their oldest son into the world. Not long after, Jacob approached his wife about taking a leap of faith and following their dream.
“We loved our time in Provo as college kids and knew that it was a really vibrant town and community,” Jacob Goodfellow said. “We couldn’t think of a better place to share the product that we love with people. Provo is the perfect place for that.”
After a year of preparation, two years of planning and a lifetime of hoping, Jacob and Madeline Goodfellow held the grand opening of William’s Dairy Bar, named after their older son, on May 30.
“We’ve always wanted to do something like this as a family,” Jacob Goodfellow said. “We’re at a time in our lives where the stars aligned, and it made sense to move forward with it.”
Jacob and Madeline Goodfellow were a couple months from opening when the coronavirus pandemic shut down small businesses across the nation.
The couple became more unsure of the shop’s opening date, continuing with plans to complete construction while officials continued to extend closures.
Two weeks after businesses reopened, the first-time business owners were finally ready to share their little slice of heaven with the community.
“After years of preparation, it was scary to see what’s going on in the world, not just personally but also for the prospect of being our business,” Jacob Goodfellow said. “We feel very fortunate that the timing seemed to work with us.”
After a successful opening weekend, he said the already-trained, nine-person staff is not enough and they are looking to hire three or four more people in the coming weeks to keep up with the demand.
Much like the ice cream shop that started it all in Virginia, Jacob Goodfellow said William’s Dairy Bar sells soft-serve ice cream with dozens of toppings. Aside from its signature product, the shop also has sundaes, ice cream floats and shaved ice.
“We wanted to provide something for everyone,” he said. “We like to think of the dairy bar as a place for everyone. We want to be a place that a family can come, an individual can come, a couple can come and not break the bank.”
Jacob Goodfellow said although he was fearful to leave the stable, corporate lifestyle behind, he is elated to see so many people enjoying what he and his family have created.
“If they have the means and opportunity, it’s something that I think everyone should take the time to try to take a leap,” he said. “It’s been very rewarding seeing the smiles of kids as they see their ice cream come over the counter and seeing the reaction of adults as they taste it for the first time is really a special thing.”
William’s Dairy, located at 490 N. Freedom Blvd., is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The shop is closed on Sundays.