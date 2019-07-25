Deloitte appoints new Salt Lake City managing partner
Deloitte Audit and Assurance, a company that provides audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to companies, announced this month the appointment of a new managing partner of its Salt Lake City practice, Joel Van Cott.
Van Cott has worked with Deloitte for 21 years, as a partner with Deloitte Audit and Assurance, and Deloitte and Touche LLP. He succeeds Mark Faas, a partner with Deloitte Audit and Assurance. Faas will assume the role of Professional Practice Director for the Seattle Group practice.
In his new role, according to a press release, Van Cott will oversee the local Salt Lake City team to help drive client and business growth to “enhance” Deloitte’s strategic positioning in the Salt Lake City market. Van Cott will also lead community involvement initiatives, connect with various professional organizations, and continue to maintain his own client service responsibilities.
“I am grateful and honored to be asked to serve our professionals and clients in the Salt Lake City market. It is truly a privilege and honor,” Van Cott said. “I look forward to serving the Salt Lake City business community with insight and integrity and continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients.”
Van Cott received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University and is a CPA licensed by the state of Utah. He advises clients in the consumer business, technology, manufacturing and financial service industries. In addition to being a managing partner overseeing the Salt Lake City team, he serves as the Office Audit Leader, building the audit practice and brand in the market.
“Joel brings an impressive record of accomplishment and dedication to serving clients and in service to the greater Salt Lake City community,” Faas said. “I am confident that he will continue to grow our practice while providing valuable client service and presenting our people with outstanding development opportunities.”
Walmart hiring 20 drivers for Grantsville distribution center
Walmart is looking to hire 20 truck drivers to support the Grantsville offices as part of a push to hire 150 drivers across the Western U.S. to support distribution centers and growing business.
The offices serve stores and distribution centers throughout the Western U.S. Drivers at the Grantsville location, and other locations, will qualify for the company’s recent driver pay increase. Walmart drivers can earn up to $87,500 in their first year of employment, according to a press release, with an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents per mile.
In addition to the pay raise, Walmart drivers have access to company benefits on the first day and can earn as much as 21 days of paid time off in their first year. Drivers also have a regular weekly schedule, which is set through a bidding process two or three times a year.
The press release states Walmart is one of the safest “fleets,” operating modern, well-maintained equipment that doesn’t require drivers to wait for their trucks to be fixed. Walmart also offers a safety incentive, quarterly safety bonuses and recognition programs. Walmart has been awarded the “Safest Fleet in the Over 250 Million Mile Division” from the American Transportation Association for the past five consecutive years.
In order to drive for Walmart, commercial drivers must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years. Learn more and apply at Walmart’s website.