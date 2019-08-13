Domo announces new leaders from Adobe, Microsoft
Domo announced Tuesday it has expanded its management team with senior leaders from Adobe, Microsoft and SAP. John Mellor from Adobe is the new chief strategy officer, Robert Davy from Microsoft as the vice president of ecosystem, and Pam Marion from SAP as chief customer success officer.
Mellor has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry and will be responsible for shaping Domo’s corporate strategy and positioning as the chief strategy officer. Most recently he was vice president for strategy and business operations for Adobe’s Digital Experience business, driving more than $3 billion in annual revenue, according to a press release. Mellor joined Adobe after the company acquired Omniture in 2009, where he was executive vice president of marketing.
Davy worked 14 years at Microsoft, most recently as the general manager for Microsoft’s customer success unit in the financial services industry. According to the press release, his organization doubled their consumption of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing service, year over year. Davy has also held leadership positions at Sapient, Avaya, Lucent and AT&T. His role is a new position, meant to build out and support Domo’s ecosystem under Domo’s chief business officer, Jay Heglar.
Marion has more than 25 years of software experience. She was chief of staff at SAP SuccessFactors and senior vice president of strategic programs and customer experience. Previously she worked with Kronos and Ultimate Software.
“We’ve been experiencing example after example of the world’s largest companies using Domo to transform their business,” Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo, said. “The addition of John, Pam and Robert, strengthens our ability to help organizations of any size understand how they can more rapidly achieve even greater benefits using Domo and putting real-time data to work across the entire enterprise.”
Castlight Health announces new Utah customer center
Castlight Health, Inc., creator of a comprehensive health navigation platform, announced last week it has selected Salt Lake City as the location of the company’s new Customer Center of Excellence, set to open in 2020.
According to a press release, the new office will help improve collaboration across the teams supporting over 260 customers of the company. The press release also states Castlight plans to create 200 jobs in Utah by 2022 and invest an estimated $3 million in capital over the next five years.
“The Salt Lake City area has proven to be one of the most rapidly expanding and vibrant regions in the country for healthcare and technology companies. The talented workforce that this environment attracts makes Silicon Slopes a natural fit for Castlight as we deliver innovative solutions to our customers,” Siobhan Nolan Mangini, President and Chief Financial Officer at Castlight Health, said. “We want to thank the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for working with Castlight to find the right home for Castlight’s newest location.”
The company worked with the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development for up to secure an incentive offer on the project. Castlight will earn up to 20% of the new state taxes the company will pay over the life of the five-year agreement.
“We are confident Castlight Health will find our state and industry welcoming and entrepreneurial, and in line with their drive for growth and innovation. Castlight Health joins an increasing number of healthtech companies establishing operations in Utah. The depth, breadth, and talent of our tech workforce, and the ease of access from the West Coast, are appealing,” Theresa Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah, said.
Castlight Health’s platform guides users to available health care resources by partnering with health vendors, benefits resources and plan designs, as well as health data integrations and machine learning to personalize user experience. Currently Castlight serves 20 million users.