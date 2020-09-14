A national eyewear company is making the expansion into Spanish Fork in hopes of developing a loyal customer base and bring jobs to the city.
Eyemart Express is celebrating the grand opening of its first Spanish Fork location beginning on Sept. 14 and continuing through Sept. 26.
With the opening of one of the chain’s newest locations, Eyemart Express created about 10 jobs in the area. These positions ranged from full-time to part-time possessions and included lab associates and opticians, Manager Brad Koyle said.
Koyle was one of the people hired at the location.
“I’ve been in the optical industry for about 4 years now,” he said. “I’ve lived in Spanish Fork my whole life so I was excited to stay close to home as far as employment.”
As the business grows, he said, Eyemart Express is looking forward to creating more jobs in Utah County.
Koyle said the store first opened its doors in Dec. 2019, with a plan to host a grand opening in the spring, however the coronavirus pandemic pushed back those plans.
Founded in 1990, Eyemart Express has amassed 223 stores in 41 states over the past 30 years, with five locations spread out across Utah. The national retailer is currently ranked in the top 10 optical retails in the U.S.
The national retailer remains one of the fastest providers of prescription eyewear across the industry, offering inexpensive prescription eyewear to local residents. This is largely because of the on-site lab housed in each location.
“We’re a convenient optical solution since we have an on-site lab,” Koyle said. “A lot of the industry has gone away from the lab, but we have a full-service lab, so we can provide the fastest production of glasses in the industry.”
Currently, the store holds over 2,000 frame options — including Michael Kors, Coach and Ray Ban — and over 90% of glasses purchased from Eyemart Express are delivered on the same day. In many cases, Koyle said, the production of glasses is complete within 30 minutes.
Koyle said optical resources like this are imperative to local communities. By opening an Eyemart Express, children in the area and Spanish Fork residents will have affordable and accessible vision care.
“So many times, people have to go to other cities to get their needs met,” he said. “We can meet them all right here, locally, in Spanish Fork.”
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Eyemart Express has implemented enhanced safety protocols to help ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers.
“It’s important to be able to be able to get your glasses to be able to see, but it’s also important to keep the customer safe,” he said.
The Spanish Fork Eyemart Express extends a 20% discount to all veterans as well as active- and nonactive-duty military personnel and their families, school faculty and staff, and healthcare professions and emergency responders.
"We recognize how military members, educators, and first responders are doing so much to keep everyone safe during this pandemic," said Paula Puleo Blomquist, chief customer officer of Eyemart Express. "Our everyday programs allow us to show our appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice."
To celebrate the grand opening, Eyemart Express is offering two pairs of single vision glasses for $19 or two pairs of glasses with progressive lenses for $68. Shoppers can get an eye exam from one of the independent optometry physicians next door or bring in an existing prescription from their eye doctor.
Residents hoping to receive services from Eyemart Express are required to wear masks and a limited number of customers are allowed entry into the Spanish Fork location to ensure social distancing is practical.