Utah Youth Village launches ‘Village Angel Project’
As part of its 50th anniversary celebration last week, Utah Youth Village launched the “Village Angel Project” Sept. 23, a social media campaign designed to increase awareness about the importance of foster care and to recognize the “angels” that are foster parents.
Foster parents are asked to share a video of themselves making a unique angel, such as a snow angel, or an angel made out of mud, sand, grass clippings, and so on. Utah Youth Village Marketing Director Justin Anderson kicked things off by allowing his sons to pour colorful paint over his head, after which he created a rainbow angel painting. Anderson then challenged four friends to follow his lead. Participants can opt out of the challenge by making a donation on the Utah Youth Village website.
“It was messy, it was uncomfortable, and it was so much fun,” Anderson said. “But the best part is that someone might see the video and choose to learn more about becoming a foster parent. There’s no better way to help a child while helping your own family at the same time.”
Utah Youth Village has grown into one of Utah’s largest private providers of foster care for children who are wards of the state; however, due to extensive training and resources the village offer to foster parents, many foster children have been adopted and the number of foster homes at the village has declined.
“We have been fortunate to have many of our foster families show their love and commitment by adopting the youth in their care,” Jodi Morris, director of Utah Youth Village’s Treatment Foster Care program, said. “I am personally invested in the mission to change the lives of youth and families because I am a foster parent myself. I am committed to finding permanence for every child I can.”
For more information on the Village Angel campaign or Utah Youth Village’s 50th anniversary celebration visit http://www.youthvillage.org/.
Google hosts free workshops for small businesses, job seekers
Google is hosting free “Grow with Google” workshops in Salt Lake City from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Salt Lake City Public Library.
Grow with Google is the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative which aims to help job seekers and small businesses learn the digital skills they need to succeed, according to a press release.
“We are excited to work with the Salt Lake City Public Library and our statewide partners to provide digital skills training for Utah’s small business owners and jobseekers. By bringing ‘Grow with Google’ workshops to the state, we are making a commitment to help develop a skilled workforce that can meet the evolving needs of Utah’s growing economy,” said Erica Swanson, Google’s Head of Community Engagement.
Local businesses and residents will receive hands-on training from Google staff to learn about resources to grow their skills, careers and businesses. Local nonprofits such as libraries, government agencies and educational institutions will also be invited to join Google’s free Grow with Google partner program, a network which provides a range of training content and promotional materials so attendees can continue sharing Grow with Google resources with their community after the workshop.
Attendees can pre-register for specific workshop, or drop in and sign up for one-on-one 20 minute training sessions with Google staff, learning everything from how to set up an email account, how to advertise their business, or create a resume. Learn more about the free event and register by visiting g.co/GrowUtah.
Big O Tires holds grand opening for Santaquin store
Big O Tires held a grand opening for its Santaquin location Friday, surrounded by city leaders and chamber of commerce members. As part of the grand opening, owner Colton Petersen said one deserving family will be awarded a set of four new tires as part of the “Big O Tires’ Good Neighbor contest.” Residents are invited to nominate a neighbor they feel could greatly benefit from a new set of tires.
Nominations can be made by visiting the store at 55 Highland Drive in Santaquin. The winners will be announced on Oct. 12. Following the grand opening, the new Santaquin location will also be offering free alignment checks, tire rotations, tire balances and flat repairs. Other deals include $25 off of brakes and a “healthy care special” for $24.95.
“Santaquin and the surrounding community have been very welcoming to us,” Petersen said. “This is a great place to raise a family and help our friends with complete car care ... Giving a set of four new tires is one small way to give back and say, ‘thank you.’”