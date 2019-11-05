FileShadow releases publishing capability for cloud vault users
Provo-based FileShadow, a company that enables users to aggregate files from multiple sources, announced Monday a new feature that will allow users to publish collections of files from their FileShadow cloud vault.
FileShadow Publish allows users to publish their files by generating shareable links, creating a simple and secure way for teams, professionals and individuals to curate, store and share cloud content, according to a press release. Using FileShadow Publish, users can share files with anyone, including people without FileShadow accounts by sending a link to any FileShadow file, folder or collection. Users simply search, select and build the results into a collection that generates a unique shareable URL, the press release states.
FileShadow Publish also provides copyright protection to users to prevent unauthorized distribution of shared files. The content owner is in complete control of who views, downloads and edits shared collections.
“FileShadow is expanding from a file-aggregation and archiving model to an intuitive, secure content aggregation and publishing platform, allowing users to increase productivity through secure internal and external collaboration by publishing easily shared links,” said Tyrone Pike, president and CEO of FileShadow.
The press release states FileShadow will continue to build a metadata system for all files, regardless of their storage source, along with enhancing the sharing and collaboration model of its Publish system. FileShadow provides a single, secure vault from which users can search and access their files by aggregating cloud storage accounts such as iCloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and OneDrive for Business; from local storage such as macOS, Windows Desktops, Windows Virtual Desktop; and from network and direct-attached storage devices.
When a file is copied into the FileShadow vault, searchable metadata for each file is automatically generated. Users can also use custom tagging capabilities to adjust the terms associated with their files.
FileShadow Service is free of charge for up to 100 GB of data. Subscriptions for more storage are available.
Gov. Herbert declares week ‘Utah Advanced Manufacturing Week’
The Utah Governor’s office announced Monday that the week of Nov. 4-8, 2019, will officially be recognized as “Utah Advanced Manufacturing Week.” During the week, there will be presentations, workshops, open houses and expos to recognize and celebrate Utah’s advanced manufacturing and materials industry. A full list of events with details can be found on the Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative website.
Advanced manufacturing incorporates the latest innovations in robotics, automation and advanced materials across high-tech industries such as aerospace, medical, electronics, automotive, construction, and outdoor recreation, all of which have a presence in Utah, according to a press release.
Many of these industries require the use of lightweight, strong and intricate processes and materials such as carbon fibers, ceramics, advanced polymers and new techniques such as 3D printing of metals. The press release states Utah has a core of companies who manufacture, assemble or produce goods and services that use these technologies.
“Utah has moved well beyond the early applications of carbon composites to using these advanced materials in aerospace and defense, outdoor products, transportation equipment, medical products and more,” said Jeff Edwards, executive director of the Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI). “We have a wide variety of companies here that combine advanced manufacturing with advanced materials to make amazing products such as high-end carbon fiber bike wheels by ENVE Composites, the carbon fiber frame of the Airbus 350 airplane by Northrop Grumman and major composite components of the Boeing 787 built at Boeing facilities in Salt Lake. Utah is truly an advanced manufacturing hub.”