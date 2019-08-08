Governor Herbert appoints new policy director and communications director
Governor Gary Herbert announced Tuesday the appointment of Gordon Larsen as policy director and Anna Lenhardt as communications director.
Larsen has served as director of federal affairs to Herbert since October 2017 and will retain his federal affairs portfolio in his role, according to a press release. He previously served as legislative counsel for congressional affairs at the U.S. Agency for Global Media and as a legislative adviser to Representatives Christ Stewart and Rob Bishop. He will fully transition to hew new role by early fall.
Lenhardt has served as the governor's public information officer since November 2017. Before then, she worked as a communications specialist on his team, executing digital and multimedia communication strategy on behalf of the administration, the press release states. Her appointment is effective immediately.
"I am grateful to have both Gordon and Anna on my team," Herbert said. "Since joining my administration in 2017, Gordon has been an invaluable adviser, helping us work successfully with the federal government and other states. His contributions will be crucial as my administration continues to work to ensure Utah remains the best place to live, to work, and raise a family. Anna's tireless work ethic and dedication to keeping the press and public informed will be vital as we continue to coordinate communication efforts across all platforms."
Lehi company finds mortgage applicants prefer to apply via mobile device
Recent data from Lehi-based SimpleNexus, which developed a digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, found that a majority of borrowers now prefer a mobile-drive mortgage loan application process.
According to a press release, mobile applications accounted for more than 50% of 37,157 mortgage applications submitted through the SimpleNexus platform in the month of May.
SimpleNexus found this data as the company is clocking "record loan application submissions" and continuing to grow. As of August, the platform has connected its 20,000 active loan originators with 1.1. million borrowers and 65,000 realtor partners to produce nearly 5 million loans totaling over $100 billion in volume, the press release states.
"Our triple-digit growth and enthusiastic adoption by loan originators, real estate agents and loan applicants shows how SimpleNexus is delivering on a market need for a mobile origination toolset that gets more loans to the finish line, faster," said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. "We are proud to be setting the bar for what a digital mortgage platform should be."