Harbor Freight Tools opens new store in Spanish Fork
Harbor Freight Tools is celebrating the grand opening of its new Spanish Fork Store beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday. The store is located at 417 E. 1000 North and is the 12th Harbor Freight store in Utah.
“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Spanish Fork,” Kim Pederson, store manager, said. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists—anyone who needs affordable tools.”
The 15,000-square-foot store will stock tools and accessories in categories such as automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, wielding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. The hand tools come with a lifetime warranty.
The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Utah ranks No. 2 best state to start a business
In a new report from WalletHub ranking each state in the U.S. as a place to start a business, Utah came in as No. 2, behind Texas.
Other states in the top five include Georgia, North Dakota and Oklahoma. The bottom five states, according to the rankings, are Connecticut, Hawaii, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
The study compared states based on 26 key indicators. Utah was ranked in the top five for highest average growth in number of small businesses and tied for first place in most accessible financing. It ranked very last for the shortest average work week at No. 50.
Read the full report by visiting the WalletHub website.
SDSN releases ‘2019 U.S. Cities Sustainable Development Report’
Monday, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s United States Network released its 2019 U.S. Cities Sustainable Development Report, the organizations third city-level report ranking 105 U.S. cities on progress towards the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.
On average, cities only scored 48.9%, suggesting there is a lot of work to do if the goals are to be achieved in just 11 years. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California Metro Statistical Area, conversely, scored 69.7%. The worst performing city on average is Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The sustainable development goals are designed to achieve “economic prosperity, flourishing people, and a healthy planet,” according to a press release. It was developed through a consultation led by the U.N. and adopted by 193 countries, including the U.S., in September 2015. The goals are: 1. no poverty, 2. zero hunger, 3. good health and well-being, 4. quality education, 5. gender equality, 6. clean water and sanitation, 7. affordable and clean energy, 8. decent work and economic growth, 9. industry, innovation and infrastructure, 10. reduced inequalities, 11. sustainable cities and communities, 12. responsible consumption and production, 13. climate action, 14. life below water, 15. life on land, 16. peace, justice and strong institutions, and 17. partnerships for the goals.
The report stated goals with the most overall progress made to date are goal six and goal 15, with the least progress made on goal seven and goal two.
The report used 57 indicators across 15 of the 17 goals to rank the 105 cities. The Ogden-Clearfield Metropolitan Statistical Area, although the report said it’s one of the best performing areas, scored low when it came to rent burden for sustainable cities and communities. The report found nearly 40% of renters pay more than 30% of their income on rent in the Ogden-Clearfield area.
The Provo-Orem area also ranked low when it came to the wage gap, the amount women to ever dollar a man makes. According to the full report, Provo-Orem was the worst performing city in the country — even worse than the “worst performing country,” South Korea. Provo-Orem, according to the report, has a wage gap of 53.6 cents to the dollar whereas South Korea has a gap of 36.7 cents to the dollar. Provo also scored low when it came to racial inequality, tying only with Buffalo, New York as one of the worst-performing cities.
Read the full 2019 report by visiting the sustainable development report website.