Oakwood Homes breaks ground on 350-acre master-planned community in Saratoga Springs
Utah home builder Oakwood Homes broke ground on a 350-acre master-planned community in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday. The residential development, known as "Wander," will be made up of 1,600 homes, a community pool, seven parks and three churches, with room for future additions like retail and restaurant offerings and a new elementary school, according to a press release.
The development is located within five miles of Interstate 15 and is also next to Utah Lake's north shore, incorporating a mile-long promenade park along the Jordan River. There is also a 14-mile trail system, with both pedestrian and biking trails crisscrossing the community and connecting to open space corridors, neighborhood parks and a hot springs river, the press release states.
"Wander will be the next great master-planned community in Utah," said Ryan Smith, Utah division president of Oakwood Homes. "This community is the perfect combination of location and design and will give residents a place to explore and set time aside for what is most important."
The development offers five different home collections, including townhomes, carriage-style homes, ramblers, and multi-level homes that can accommodate up to five or six bedrooms. According to the press release, all the homes will be designed with smart home technology in mind, open-concept living, dine-around kitchen islands, family gathering spaces and oversized windows to invite in natural light.
Interested prospective homebuyers can join a "VIP Interest List" at http://LiveWander.com; those on the VIP list will be privy to information such as homesites, floorplans, exclusive events, special pricing and incentives before others. Homesite sales are expected to begin this fall, the press release states. Learn more by visiting the Wander website.
Karl Malone Powersports hosts pet adoption fundraiser
Karl Malone Powersports Provo is hosting a dog social event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday as part of a partnership between Polaris Slingshot and Best Friends Animal Society. All dogs who attend will receive special treats and a representative from the Best Friends Animal Society will also attend to accept donations.
Polaris Slingshot, the three-wheeled, open-air road vehicle, and Best Friends Animal Society have teamed up to raise money for pet adoption in celebration of International Dog Day on Aug. 26.
In addition to Saturday's event, Slingshot is donating $100 for every vehicle sold in the month of August to the Best Friends Animal Society, with the goal of raising up to $40,000. The money will be used by the society to help animals across the country through outreach and rescue programs.
Participating Slingshot dealerships will also serve as pet supply donation centers, accepting donations of food and water dishes, toys, pet beds and more. The collected supplies will be delivered to a local Best Friends location or one of the society's more than 2,700 network partners across the country. A full list of needed supplies can be found on the Best Friends website.
“We have seen first-hand the love our Slingshot owners have for their dogs, as many of them enjoy the open-air driving experience with their pet,” said Chris Sergeant, Vice President of Slingshot. “In the spirit of our Summer of Fun campaign, we wanted to acknowledge the ‘dog days of summer’ and celebrate International Dog Day by raising money and awareness to promote pet adoption. Our partnership with Best Friends accomplishes just that.”
Bedrock Quartz breaks ground to quadruple size of manufacturing campus
Bedrock Quartz, a quartz and granite countertop manufacturer with showrooms in Pleasant Grove, West Jordan, Layton and St. George, broke ground earlier this month to expand its existing manufacturing campus in West Jordan. The new ground will enable the company to quadruple the size of its facility.
The new facility will increase the manufacturing capabilities of Bedrock Quartz, which first started as a laminate countertop company in 1976.
“We’ve been planning this expansion for over three years. It will provide much-needed flexibility and will create options for future growth," said Alan Jorgensen, CEO of Bedrock Quartz. "It’s not just an expansion in space, it’s an expansion of possibilities.”