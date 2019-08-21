Imagine Learning employee receives Department of Defense award
Earlier this month, Ben Tanner, Imagine Learning employee, was presented the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award by the Department of Defense representative Lynn Higgins at a company-wide meeting.
Tanner is the business systems manager for Imagine Learning. The award recognizes employers who support their National Guard and Reserve employees. Tanner was nominated by fellow employee Aaron Reynolds, the Imagine Learning business systems administrator who also serves as a sergeant in the 23rd Army Band of the Utah National Guard.
“This is a way for me to say thank you to Ben and to Imagine Learning for supporting my commitment to the National Guard,” Reynolds said.
National Guard and Reserve units generally dedicate one weekend a month and two weeks a summer to serve, according to a press release, but Reynolds' unit meets at least four times a month, often requiring flexibility and time off of work.
“We depend on employers to be flexible and work with us and work with our members,” Chief (CW3) Denny Saunders, Commander of the 23rd Army Band, said. “The vast majority [of employers] have been just wonderful to work with and Mr. Tanner is no exception.”
Employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve may nominate individual supervisors and bosses for support provided to them or their families. Saunders describes the Patriot Award as an award for "contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom," given to employers who support employee's service.
“For me, this award was about following through on Imagine Learning’s willingness to support employees as individuals,” Tanner said. “I’m grateful for Aaron’s service and the flexibility the company allows me as a manager to support him.”
Orem company Avetta launches online resource for supplier discounts
Orem-based Avetta, a company that provides supply chain risk management software, connects organizations with qualified and vetted suppliers, and contractors and vendors. Now, the company has launched a new online resource for suppliers which allows them to obtain "exclusive discounts" on safety products, insurance and safety-related services. The new online resource is called "Marketplace."
According to a press release, Marketplace reduces costs, saves time, improves performance, and grows businesses of the over 90,000 contractors and suppliers that participate and are members of Avetta's worldwide network. The press release states Avetta is the first supply chain risk management company to offer this service.
Contractors and suppliers who are Avetta members can receive discounts from companies such as BLR, DISA Global Solutions, FleetSharp by Agilis Systems, HUB International, SafetyCulture, Safety Resourcing, UL, Universal Specialty Group, USA Telecom Insurance Services and more. Some of the services include industry certifications, safety training, workplace auditing, drug testing, insurance, cybersecurity, travel, car rental, and IT products and services. According to the press release, Avetta is still continuing to make improvements to Marketplace based on members feedback.
FastTrac president Jeff Berkenmeier said the company's yearly Certificate of Insurance cost dropped $10,000 with Avetta, and a representative from Sleeth Tower also credited Avetta Marketplace as helping Sleeth Tower lower costs to be able to provide adequate insurance.
“We fell out of compliance with our largest customer because we couldn’t carry adequate auto and workers compensation insurance,” Sara Stoffel at Sleeth Tower said. “Costs were too high. Our Avetta customer service agent assisted in helping us find appropriate levels of insurance at an affordable rate through USA Telecom, an Avetta Marketplace partner, that enabled us to get back into compliance. Avetta helped save our largest contract.”
Learn more about Avetta Marketplace by visiting the Avetta website.
Wells Fargo donates $10,000 to Tabitha's Way in Spanish Fork
Wells Fargo bank presented a $10,000 grant to Tabitha's Way, a local food in Spanish Fork aimed at alleviating food insecurity, earlier this month.
Food insecurity affects more than 78,000 people in Utah County who live at or below the federal poverty level, including one in five children. The $10,000 grant will help provide 50,000 meals to those in need of food assistance.
The grant was presented by Wells Fargo Utah South Region Bank President Jim Erickson, Canyons District Manager Steve Alsup, and Branch Manager Lisa Ivers. According to a press release, Wells Fargo team members also volunteer at the food bank.