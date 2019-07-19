Walmart in West Valley hosting back-to-school wellness event
Saturday, in partnership with the United Way of Salt Lake and Utah Partners for Health, Walmart is hosting a “wellness event” to provide students and their families access to health services.
Health services include low cost immunizations, free health screenings and in some locations, free vision screenings. Parents will also have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Walmart pharmacists about health concerns they have for their children. There will also be free total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI testing.
The wellness event will also feature free mobile medical clinic services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the store. Services include acute or chronic care, mental health, women’s health, health education and more.
Outside of the mobile medical clinic, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter in West Valley City.
Imagine Learning employees serve Utah County schools
Tuesday, 497 Imagine Learning employees volunteered at 36 schools in the Alpine, Provo and Nebo School Districts. As part of the company’s annual Vision Conference, the volunteers, 200 of which are remote and traveled to Provo from across the country, participated in a variety of service projects.
Volunteers painted classrooms, built desks, organized libraries, moved rocks and weeded schoolyards, contributing a total of 1,491 hours of work.
“Working alongside teachers and staff at our local schools helped us feel even more connected to the people we partner with every day,” said Jeremy Cowdrey, Co-President of Imagine Learning. “We were thrilled to have an opportunity to show our support to the incredible educators who work with students day in and day out, and challenge other area businesses to partner with schools to make a difference.”
Imagine Learning is an educational technology company headquartered at the Riverwoods in Provo. It provides digital literacy, math and assessment programs to help personalize education for individual students. According to a press release, over 2.7 million students use Imagine Learning in over 23,000 schools nationwide. Learn more about the company by visiting its website.
Salt Lake City takes No. 15 spot on CBRE tech talent report
On the annual CBRE Scoring Tech Talent report, which ranks 50 U.S. and Canadian markets according to their ability to attract and grow tech talent, the Salt Lake area moved up seven slots to the No. 15 spot. The Salt Lake market area includes Provo and is the highest-ranking small market in the report, according to a press release. Small markets are areas with a labor pool totaling less than 50,000 workers.
The Tech Talent Scorecard is based on 13 unique metrics, such as tech talent supply, concentration, cost, completed tech degrees, industry outlook for job growth and market outlook for both office and apartment-rent cost growth. The top ten markets are the San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle, Washington; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C.; New York, New York; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Atlanta, Georgia; and Raleigh-Durhan, North Carolina.
“(Utah’s) tech growth is very visually apparent when one approaches the Point of the Mountain, but this report provides a more detailed look into tech labor across the United States offering some good market comparisons by which the greater Salt Lake City area can truly be measured,” said Eric Smith, CBRE senior vice president. “It provides insight into how our market performs so well by highlighting things like our young, educated workforce which offers a stable labor pipeline; our comparatively low costs of doing business, which makes it a favorable place to relocate or grow a business; and the steady flow of in-migration that has taken place during the recent economic expansion, which fuels further business growth.”
The report found Salt Lake’s talent pool grew by 38.6% in a market where 5% of the total job pool is tech jobs, the press release states. Salt Lake also ranked as the fifth most concentrated 20-something market, with an 8.8% increase in millennial population growth between 2012 and 2017.
Individual market statistics and rankings can be found on the CBRE Tech Talent Analyzer.